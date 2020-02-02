News updates from Hindustan Times: Doctor who treated first 7 Coronavirus patients in Wuhan now a hero in China and all the latest news

Updated: Feb 02, 2020 21:05 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Doctor who treated first 7 Coronavirus patients in Wuhan now a hero in China

On the morning of December 26, Wuhan-based respiratory expert, Zhang Jixian, 54, diagnosed four people including three from the same family with a new kind of flu.

They had one thing in common – on x-ray, their lungs appeared similarly distressed with pneumonia.

Delhi HC reserves order on Centre’s plea against stay on execution in 2012 gang rape case

The Delhi High Court on Sunday reserved judgement on the Centre and Tihar Jail’s plea challenging the stay on the execution of the four convicts in the December 16 gang rape case.

Watch: Indians back from Wuhan, dance with masks on at quarantine facility

Some of the Indians evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, were seen dancing in a video shot at a quarantine facility of the Indian Army.

Bangladesh halts visa-on-arrival for Chinese nationals

Bangladesh has temporarily suspended its visa-on-arrival services for Chinese nationals and issued directions not to recruit them for ongoing projects in the country after the coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 300 people and infected 14,562 others spread to 25 countries.

Opener, Middle-order batsman, keeper and now captain: ‘Enjoying challenges thrown at me’ - KL Rahul

KL Rahul has become one of the trusted members of the Indian cricket team with the Karnataka batsman getting plenty of new responsibilities in recent times. In the ODI series against Australia, Rahul was asked to bat at no. 5 and he hammered 80 runs in 52 balls to help his side to a mammoth total in the 2nd ODI.

Rishi Kapoor on reports of hospitalisation: ‘Had an infection, getting treated. Pollution got me I guess’

Actor Rishi Kapoor on Sunday said he is suffering from an infection and is undergoing treatment for it. “I have had an infection which am getting treated. Nothing dramatic. Pollution got me I guess,” Kapoor told PTI.

