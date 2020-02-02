Watch: Indians back from Wuhan, dance with masks on at quarantine facility

india

Updated: Feb 02, 2020 17:41 IST

Some of the Indians evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, were seen dancing in a video shot at a quarantine facility of the Indian Army.

The clip tweeted by Air India’s spokesperson, Dhananjay Kumar, has gone viral on social media with more than 700 “likes” and at least 179 people retweeting it.

The 16-second clip shows at least six students with masks on dancing to “Byah Di Anpadh Hali Ke”, a Haryanvi number. Several others are also seen standing and some using their mobile phones to capture their colleagues dancing.

Two special flights of Air India had flown back more than 600 Indians from Wuhan in Hebei province of China on Saturday and Sunday.

Of the 324 Indians evacuated from Wuhan on Saturday, 211 were students, 110 working professionals and three children. On Sunday, 323 Indians came back from the city now under lockdown.

All of them were screened for symptoms of coronavirus at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the Capital and before being brought to the two quarantine facilities set up by the Indian Army and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in Delhi and neighbouring Haryana’s Manesar.

China’s death toll from the new virus has gone up to 304 with more than 14,000 cases, amid warnings from the World Health Organization that other countries need to be prepared in the event the disease spreads among their populations.

Two confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported from Kerala—one on Sunday and the other on Thursday—officials have said.

Both the patients have been kept in isolation ward in different hospitals across the southern state and the Union health ministry said in a statement on Sunday that the second person is “stable and is being closely monitored.”

Kerala health minister KK Shailaja said the second patient is in Alapuzha. On Saturday, the state government had said that the country’s first coronavirus-infected patient, the woman who returned to Kerala from China last week, was recovering fast.

A medical bulletin said she was responding well to treatment in the Thrissur Medical College Hospital.