News updates from Hindustan Times: Don't pay heed to rumours on Covid-19 vaccines, says Kejriwal

Don't pay heed to rumours, listen to experts on Covid-19 vaccines, says Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday appealed to people to not pay heed to rumours, adding that experts have said that the Covid-19 vaccines are safe. Read more

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja flaunts a sensual silhouette in sultry Stephane Rolland gown

Looking nothing short of a Chinese princess, Bollywood fashionista Sonam Kapoor Ahuja yet again made jaws drop with her sartorial elegance, this time in French fashion designer Stephane Rolland’s houte couture. Read more

'Heartbroken': Virat Kohli expresses condolences after Hardik, Krunal Pandya's father passes away

India captain Virat Kohli expressed his condolences to Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandy after the duo's father Himanshu passed away on Saturday. In a tweet, Kohli said that is heartbroken to hear the news. Read more

NASA shares picture of a barred spiral galaxy. Seen it yet?

"Wonderful" and "magnificent," were some of the words people left in the comments section of this post shared on the official Instagram account of NASA's Hubble Space Telescope. Seeing this image, which shows a barred spiral galaxy, may make you utter similar things. Read more

Sidharth Malhotra’s birthday plans: I have my parents in town, thanking God I will get to spend family time

Turning 36 couldn’t have been more special for Sidharth Malhotra. With big films such as Thank God, for which he’s set to begin shoot, and Mission Majnu in his kitty, Shershaah waiting for a release, and more set to be announced, professionally he’s placed in a great zone. He is expecting all positive things from 2021 after an exhausting 2020. Read more