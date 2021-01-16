IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sidharth Malhotra’s birthday plans: I have my parents in town, thanking God I will get to spend family time
Actor Sidharth Malhotra has three films lined up next- Shershaah, Mission Majnu and Thank God.
Actor Sidharth Malhotra has three films lined up next- Shershaah, Mission Majnu and Thank God.
bollywood

Sidharth Malhotra’s birthday plans: I have my parents in town, thanking God I will get to spend family time

Actor Sidharth Malhotra, who turns 36 on January 16, talks about his plans, a jam packed 2021 with a lot of films, and more.
READ FULL STORY
By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 10:41 AM IST

Turning 36 couldn’t have been more special for Sidharth Malhotra. With big films such as Thank God, for which he’s set to begin shoot, and Mission Majnu in his kitty, Shershaah waiting for a release, and more set to be announced, professionally he’s placed in a great zone. He is expecting all positive things from 2021 after an exhausting 2020.

Excerpts from an interview with the actor:

Any special plans in mind for your birthday today?

Yes, I am January born, a Capricorn. This year, I have got my parents here in town. So, I think something intimate maybe, nothing major planned. I missed family time last year so I am thanking God that I will get to spend family time.

What sort of a year is 2021 looking for you after a tough 2020?

2021 looks like a very busy, very creative, a work-oriented year for me. After sitting in 2020, I got the opportunity to read so many scripts and meet so many people. I have selected the stories that I want to be a part of. I think 2021 will be all about work and doing different stories and churning out stuff in different genres and entertaining people. I am more driven than ever in my career to entertain people. So that’s what I am looking out for in 2021 and I wish that we all can get over this pandemic, people are healthier, people are sorted. I wish we find a cure which we have, whether it’s the vaccine or some other precautions. I wish for a healthy 2021 as well.

There are a host of projects in the offing. What’s the feeling like?

I am very excited about 2021. I have a film which is ready, Shershaah and Mission Majnu, Thank God in the pipeline, then another film and another few projects. I am very happy that I came across these amazing scripts and directors where I get to play different genres and I am really looking forward to 2021 after the not so comfortable 2020. So yes, I am super excited about different genres, different films and I am here to entertain people with different roles.

Also read: Here's how Sidharth Malhotra struggled at TV auditions before film debut

What’s on your birthday wish list?

For people to see Shershaah. It’s an amazing life story of this true, real life hero, which I have been working on for many, many years. It has had a very long journey from different directors, different producers and finally we have this film. I would really love for people to see it and as many people can see it and they see it in a safe manner, in the most convenient and the most accessible manner possible. So, hoping that people get to see it very soon.

Interact with the author on Twitter/ @RishabhSuri02

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sidharth malhotra birthday sidharth malhotra
app
Close
e-paper
Richa Chadha learning to ride a bike for Madam Chief Minister.
Richa Chadha learning to ride a bike for Madam Chief Minister.
bollywood

Watch how Richa Chadha learnt to ride a bike for Madam Chief Minister

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 04:24 PM IST
Richa Chadha has shared a video from the making of her film Madam Chief Minister and can be seen learning to ride a bike.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Athiya Shetty with KL Rahul.
Athiya Shetty with KL Rahul.
bollywood

Athiya Shetty posts unseen pic with rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul, see here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 04:08 PM IST
Actor Athiya Shetty took part in an AMA session on Instagram and shared candid details of her personal life.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shilpa Shetty's daughter Samisha is learning to walk these days.
Shilpa Shetty's daughter Samisha is learning to walk these days.
bollywood

Raj Kundra shares video of daughter Samisha's new vehicle, mocks tabloids

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 03:42 PM IST
Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra has shared a video of their 11-month-old daughter Samisha learning to walk with the help of a toy walker.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Navya Naveli Nanda and Meezan Jaffrey are rumoured to be dating,
Navya Naveli Nanda and Meezan Jaffrey are rumoured to be dating,
bollywood

Navya Naveli shares new pics, makes us wonder if Meezan Jaaferi clicked them

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 03:37 PM IST
Navya Naveli Nanda took to Instagram on Saturday to share some new pictures from an outing. However, it was her exchange with Meezan Jaaferi in the comment section that begged attention.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra, Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao in a still from The White Tiger.
Priyanka Chopra, Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao in a still from The White Tiger.
bollywood

Rajkummar says Priyanka never made them feel like she is 'biggest star' on set

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 02:32 PM IST
Rajkummar Rao has spoken about his experience working with Priyanka Chopra on upcoming film, The White Tiger.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prachi Desai was spotted at Mumbai airport.(Varinder Chawla)
Prachi Desai was spotted at Mumbai airport.(Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Prachi Desai smiles on being spotted at airport on a wheelchair with a fracture

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 02:08 PM IST
Actor Prachi Desai was spotted at the Mumbai airport on a wheelchair with a bandage around her left foot. See here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan is 55 and a bachelor.
Salman Khan is 55 and a bachelor.
bollywood

When Salman Khan explained why he didn't regret confessing his love to a girl

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 02:03 PM IST
Salman Khan continues to be one of the most eligible bachelors in Bollywood but his story about a crush of his is worth a read.
READ FULL STORY
Close
As she celebrates her birthday, today, Rasika hopes the years are making me more fearless rather than the other way round.
As she celebrates her birthday, today, Rasika hopes the years are making me more fearless rather than the other way round.
bollywood

Rasika Dugal: The digital space seems to be a healthy competitive space

By Kavita Awaasthi
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 03:29 PM IST
Birthday girl Rasika Dugal is looking forward to an exciting year with many web series lined up.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Poet and screenwriter, Javed Akhtar feels awkward to cut cakes on his birthday. (AP)
Poet and screenwriter, Javed Akhtar feels awkward to cut cakes on his birthday. (AP)
bollywood

Javed Akhtar: I never ask personal questions to my kids

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 01:36 PM IST
The veteran writer-lyricist feels that once kids grow up, they have a right to their privacy and asking them personal questions is a no-no.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Sara Ali Khan was recently spotted shooting with Akshay Kumar for their film Atrangi Re.
Actor Sara Ali Khan was recently spotted shooting with Akshay Kumar for their film Atrangi Re.
bollywood

Sara Ali Khan: Passion for making films stands test of Covid, small, big screen

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 01:32 PM IST
Sara Ali Khan talks about returning to work after spending months at home due to the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli reside at a high-rise apartment in Mumbai.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli reside at a high-rise apartment in Mumbai.
bollywood

Here’s a glimpse of Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's Mumbai home

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 01:06 PM IST
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have added a new nursery for their child at their plush home and won't flash their careers on the walls for their kids to see.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sara Ali Khan shared pictures as she partied with Ananya Panday. Taapsee Pannu left for Bhuj for Rashmi Rocket shoot.
Sara Ali Khan shared pictures as she partied with Ananya Panday. Taapsee Pannu left for Bhuj for Rashmi Rocket shoot.
bollywood

Taapsee Pannu leaves for Bhuj, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday party together

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 12:41 PM IST
Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: Taapsee Pannu left for Bhuj to complete the last schedule of Rashmi Rocket while Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday partied together at Karan Johar's residence.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Preity Zinta in a still from Dil Se song Jiya Jale.
Preity Zinta in a still from Dil Se song Jiya Jale.
bollywood

Preity Zinta wonders what elephants must have thought as she danced to Jiya Jale

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 12:16 PM IST
Preity Zinta has shared a funny post about her dance steps in the Dil Se song Jiya Jale, choreographed by Farah Khan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Neha Pendse works in Marathi, Hindi and South cinema.
Neha Pendse works in Marathi, Hindi and South cinema.
bollywood

Nehha Pendse: I always wished to play UP-based character

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 11:44 AM IST
Actor Nehha Pendse is glad that finally she learnt the art of being a homemaker during the lockdown.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Anirudh Dave will be seen next in the film Bell Bottom.
Actor Anirudh Dave will be seen next in the film Bell Bottom.
bollywood

Anirudh Dave: My film career never took off but TV gave me opportunity and fame

By Shreya Mukherjee
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 11:35 AM IST
Actor Anirudh Dave says he is happy to have got an opportunity to be a part of the Akshay Kumar starrer Bell Bottom.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP