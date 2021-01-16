Don't pay heed to rumours, listen to experts on Covid-19 vaccines, says Kejriwal
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday appealed to people to not pay heed to rumours, adding that experts have said that the Covid-19 vaccines are safe.
"8,100 people will get the vaccine at 81 vaccination centres in Delhi. I appeal to the people not to pay heed to rumours. Experts have said that the vaccines are safe,"Kejriwal said after witnessing vaccine administration at Delhi's LNJP hospital.
The Covid-19 vaccination drive began in Delhi with healthcare workers, who were at the forefront of the fight against the pandemic, getting the first shots.
Doctors, nurses and healthcare workers were vaccinated at AIIMS hospital.
The vaccination exercise will span 81 sites across all 11 districts. Six central government hospitals -- AIIMS, Safdarjung Hospital, RML Hospital, Kalawati Saran Children Hospital and two ESI hospitals -- are also part of the drive.
Besides LNJP Hospital, Delhi-government run GTB Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, DDU Hospital, BSA Hospital, Delhi State Cancer Institute, ILBS Hospital are among the vaccination sites.
Private facilities Max Hospital, Fortis Hospital, Apollo Hospital and Sir Ganga Ram Hospital are also part of the inoculation drive.
Delhi had recorded 295 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday, the lowest in more than eight months, which took the city's tally to 6,31,884. The death toll mounted to 10,732 with 10 new fatalities, according to official data.
Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain had said the positivity rate slipped to an "all-time low" of 0.44 per cent.
The city government has received a total of 2.74 lakh doses of the vaccine so far from the Centre, which would be sufficient to cater to 1.2 lakh healthcare workers, Kejriwal had said on Thursday.
