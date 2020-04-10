News updates from Hindustan Times: Ensure lockdown is followed, health minister requests states and all the latest news

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 16:59 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Ensure Covid-19 lockdown is followed, health minister Harsh Vardhan requests states

Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan urged all the states to ensure that the lockdown measures imposed in the wake of coronavirus disease Covid-19 are fully followed. If this is not done, said the health minister, then it will be very difficult for India to win against the coronavirus disease. Read more

Tripura becomes second state to invoke ESMA to manage Covid-19 outbreak

Services related to public conservancy, banking, communication and transport, sanitation, water supply, hospitals, or defence related are considered essential and come under the purview of the Act. Read more

Covid-19: Amarinder Singh hints at lockdown extension, fears community spread

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Friday backed extending restrictions on movement of people in the state to curb spread of Covid-19 cases, asserting that community transmission appeared to have started in the state. Read more

2 nurses test Covid-19 +ve in Mumbai, hospital stops taking new patients

Two nurses, aged 27 years and 42 years of Dadar’s Shushrusha Hospital have tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday following which authorities have directed the hospital to stop taking in any new patients. Read more

US job losses surge as world leaders urge Easter distancing

A staggering 16.8 million Americans lost their jobs in just three weeks, a measure of how fast the coronavirus has brought world economies to their knees. Read more

Apple has a 30-day plan to keep your kids entertained during the lockdown

The Covid-19 outbreak has forced everyone to stay indoors. While employees are working from home, school kids too are completing their classes virtually. Read more

Can your phone spread coronavirus?

Mobile phones are essential devices in our daily lives now. However, has it ever dawned on you that the phone can also get contaminated and spread Covid-19? Cell phones are used throughout the day and they accumulate maximum dirt in the process. Read more

‘It was tough’: Cricketer-turned-cop Joginder Sharma recalls time he was ‘scared’ during COVID-19 duty

India’s 2007 T20I World Cup hero Joginder Sharma, who is currently serving as a deputy superintendent of police in Hisar district of Haryana, on Friday, gave a glimpse of his role as a cop amid nationwide lockdown in the country due to coronavirus pandemic. Read more

NEET UG 2020: NTA allows applicants to change exam city till April 14

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday further expanded the scope of making corrections in the online application forms for NEET UG 2020. Read more

Watch| ‘720 COVID-19 cases in Delhi; no shortage of PPE kits’: Satyendar Jain