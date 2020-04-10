e-paper
Tripura becomes second state to invoke ESMA to manage Covid-19 outbreak

Tripura becomes second state to invoke ESMA to manage Covid-19 outbreak

Services related to public conservancy, banking, communication and transport, sanitation, water supply, hospitals, or defence related are considered essential and come under the purview of the Act.

india Updated: Apr 10, 2020 15:11 IST
Priyanka Deb Barman
Priyanka Deb Barman
Hindustan Times, Agartala
Tripura became the second state after Madhya Pradesh to implement ESMA that came into effect from Thursday midnight. (Photo by Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
Tripura became the second state after Madhya Pradesh to implement ESMA that came into effect from Thursday midnight. (Photo by Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
         

Tripura has implemented the Essential Services Management Act ( ESMA) in public interest amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

Services related to public conservancy, banking, communication and transport, sanitation, water supply, hospitals, or defence related are considered essential and come under the purview of the Act.

Tripura became the second state after Madhya Pradesh to implement ESMA that came into effect from Thursday midnight.

“In order to better manage #Covid-19 outbreak in the interest of citizens, from today (Thursday) the government has implemented the Essential Services Management Act (ESMA) with immediate effect in Tripura,” state chief minister Bipab Kumar Deb wrote on his Facebook page.

Deb also announced that only secretary and above ranking officials are allowed to speak to media to avoid any misinformation regarding Covid-19.

“We’ve decided that henceforth in all government department officials of secretary level and above are allowed to speak to media in a bid to avoid any misinformation,” Deb wrote in another Facebook post.

The ESMA was invoked after some nurses complained of a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) units such as masks. Deb warned that strict action would be taken against them.

Later, Dr Debasish Basu, secretary, health department, Tripura, said that 18 nurses were served with show-cause notices for making the complaint.

Tripura, which has reported only one Covid-19 positive case so far, has put 985 people under quarantine.

india news