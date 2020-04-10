e-paper
Can your phone spread coronavirus?

Cell phones are used throughout the day and they accumulate maximum dirt in the process. So, keeping the device clean is imperative.

Apr 10, 2020
Prerna Gauba Sibbal
Prerna Gauba Sibbal
Hindustan Times
Mobile phones are essential devices in our daily lives now. However, has it ever dawned on you that the phone can also get contaminated and spread Covid-19? Cell phones are used throughout the day and they accumulate maximum dirt in the process. So, keeping the device clean is imperative.

“Phones are filled with germs that can transmit fast. We need to clean them. It’s an important mode of transmission because it touches your fingers and face. Germs on the surface of your phone can stay active in between two hours to nine days just like any other metal,” explains Dr K Suresh, MS surgeon.

How to combat it

”Usually a good wipe with 70% isopropyl alcohol can clean phones and other gadgets that people carry,” says Dr Suresh. To this, Dr KK Aggarwal adds, “Using alcohol to clean phones, knobs etc. three times a day can be expensive. So, mix 10g of bleaching powder in a litre of water, dab a cloth in it and wipe your phone, tables, knobs etc.” Tech expert Rajiv Makhni advises not to give your phone to others. “Nothing transfers viruses faster than a mouth speaking directly into your phone at such a close distance,” he adds.

