Ensure Covid-19 lockdown is followed, health minister Harsh Vardhan requests states

With a rise of 547 new Covid-19 cases over the latest 12 hours, India’s total number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 6,412 on Friday.

india Updated: Apr 10, 2020 16:37 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan addresses the media on Friday.(ANI photo)
         

Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan urged all the states to ensure that the lockdown measures imposed in the wake of coronavirus disease Covid-19 are fully followed. If this is not done, said the health minister, then it will be very difficult for India to win against the coronavirus disease.

“I request health ministers of all states to ensure that lockdown is followed 100 per cent in your respective states. If we lag behind in this, it will be difficult for us to win this fight against Covid-19,” Vardhan said on Friday.

He also chaired a meeting today with state health ministers via video conferencing to review actions on Covid-19 management.

On Thursday, Harsh Vardhan had addressed the global online conference on Covid-19 and said that India is thoroughly equipped and is putting its best foot forward. “We have planned everything possible and are in constant touch with the World Health Organisation (WHO),” he had said.

With a rise of 547 new Covid-19 cases over the latest 12 hours, India’s total number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 6,412 on Friday. Out of the total cases, 5,709 are active cases and 503 of them have been cured or discharged, as per the health ministry.

Thirty more people died of the disease in the last 12 hours, taking the toll up to 199.

According to government, Maharashtra leads among the states with 1,360 Covid-19 positive cases. Tamil Nadu comes next with 834 cases. The complete number of cases reported in Delhi so far is 720.

Punjab, after Odisha, becomes 2nd state to extend lockdown till April 30
An unfair, unworkable testing model | HT Editorial
LIVE| Coronavirus cases in India mount to 6,761, death toll touches 206
Covid-19, hydroxychloroquine and Acharya Prafulla Chandra Ray
IndiGo, Vistara's Twitter banter joined by other airlines. Hilarity ensues
Batsman who impacted India's success in Tests from 2000 to 2009 - Vote here
New Nissan Kicks facelift spied again in clearest picture yet
Covid-19 cases in Mumbai more than doubled in five days
