News updates from Hindustan Times: Experts warn, 2020 could be the hottest year since records began and all the latest news

Updated: May 30, 2020 13:00 IST

Experts warn, 2020 could be the hottest year since records began

The year 2020 has been marked by astounding events globally, from nearly the entire planet gripped in the clutches of Covid-19 disease, super cyclone Amphan ravaging the Bengal coast, locust attack in parts of India and other countries to the scorching heatwave. Read more.

Lockdown 5.0: These 13 cities will see stricter rules, more monitoring

India’s exit strategy from the fourth phase of the lockdown scheduled to end on Sunday could see new guidelines and comparatively stricter ones for 13 cities, which account for about 70% of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases, officials have indicated. Read more.

Virat Kohli only cricketer in Forbes’ top 100 highest-paid athletes of 2020

India captain Virat Kohli remained the only cricketer to be included in the list of top 100 highest-paid athletes of 2020 put forward by Forbes magazine. Read more.

Domestic violence, child abuse cases on the rise in this lockdown: Experts explain why

While the lockdown is helping control the spread of the Covid-19 virus, one aspect of people being at home for extended period of time has left all shocked — the rise in the number of domestic and child abuse incidences. Read more.

The new Apple iPad Pro is on sale in India: Here are all the price details

Apple launched its new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro earlier this year in March. The new line-up were refreshed models of the older iPad Pro but the highlight was the inclusion of dual rear cameras and a brand new A12Z Bionic chip that made these new iPads the most powerful ones from Apple yet. Read more.

Mizoram residents give food to Assam flood victims on their way home on special train, CM Zoramthanga tweets heartening video

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga recently took to Twitter to share a viral video which captures the true spirit of humanity. The 33-second-long video shows stranded passengers returning home on a special Mizoram-bound train giving away their food to Assam floods victims walking along the railway track. Read more.

Trump terminates relationship with WHO, announces actions against China

Donald Trump announced US will end its relationship with the World Health Organization. This comes amid growing tensions between US and China over covid-19. Trump said, “We have detailed reforms that they must make and engage with them directly, but they have refused to act. We will be today terminating our relationship with the WHO.” Watch full video here.