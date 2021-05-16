News updates from HT: First batch of DRDO's anti-Covid drug 2-DG to be released tomorrow and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

First batch of DRDO's anti-Covid drug 2-DG to be released tomorrow

The first batch of drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose drug to treat Covid-19 patients, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation in collaboration with Hyderabad's dr Reddy's Limited, will be launched on May 17, marking a landmark in India's fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. Read more

Amit Shah reviews preparedness to deal with Cyclone Tauktae

Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday chaired a review meeting through video conferencing with the Chief Ministers of Gujarat and Maharashtra and administrators of Daman & Diu and Dadra Nagar Haveli, to assess the preparedness of states, Union Territories and concerned agencies to deal with the situation arising out of Cyclone Tauktae. Read more

Punjab extends Covid-19 curbs till May 31. Check what's allowed, what's not

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday ordered extension of all restrictions imposed to contain Covid-19 spread till May 31, with directions for strict enforcement of the curbs. Read more

Three Bengal BJP legislators detained, traders held for flouting lockdown

Three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators were detained in Siliguri town and a few people were held in several districts for violating restrictions imposed on shops and commercial establishments as a 15-day partial lockdown began successfully in Bengal on Sunday. Read more

'You can get him to bowl more': Aakash Chopra feels RCB did not utilise all-rounder 'properly'

The Royal Challengers Bangalore looked like a reformed outfit in the Indian Premier League 2021. Their batting was performing well with Devdutt Padikkal, AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell firing on all cylinders. Read more

Saba Ali Khan shares montage featuring Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Taimur; calls family ‘adorable’ but also ‘crazy’

Saba Ali Khan, the sister of Saif Ali Khan, has been sharing fond memories with her family on Instagram for weeks now. Read more

World Hypertension Day 2021: Date, history, theme, its importance amid Covid-19

Stressing the need for increasing awareness about the ‘silent killer’ and helping people realise that it is a preventable and controllable condition, World Hypertension Day is observed in May. Read more

Can you spot the rest of this girl in the image? Post may leave you confused

There are several photographs available on the Internet that can make one stop scrolling and take a closer look at it. This Reddit post showing a girl in a park is exactly that kind of optical illusion that you need to see today. Read more