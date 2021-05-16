Amit Shah reviews preparedness to deal with Cyclone Tauktae

Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday chaired a review meeting through video conferencing with the Chief Ministers of Gujarat and Maharashtra and administrators of Daman & Diu and Dadra Nagar Haveli, to assess the preparedness of states, Union Territories and concerned agencies to deal with the situation arising out of Cyclone Tauktae.

During the meeting, Shah specifically reviewed the preparedness of all health facilities in the areas likely to be impacted by the cyclone.

He directed the state administration to make adequate power backup arrangements in all Covid-19 hospitals, labs, vaccine cold chain and other medical facilities, according to a statement by Press Information Bureau.

“Further, he advised them to ensure adequate stocks of all essential medicines and supplies in hospitals, keeping in view likely disruption of movement of vehicles. For the health facilities, likely to fall on cyclone path, home minister directed them to make adequate arrangements for securing them from losses and for evacuation of patients. They were also told to ensure safety of temporary hospitals set up near oxygen generating plants, in case needed, their patients may be shifted to other hospitals,” PIB statement added.

Shah also reviewed the impact of the cyclone on the oxygen generation plants located in Maharashtra and Gujarat and directed the governments to make advance planning for keeping a buffer stock of oxygen for two days and movement of oxygen tankers to allocated states, so that in case of any disruption, supply is not impacted.

Shah also directed to make necessary arrangements for safety of power plants to ensure uninterrupted power supply to hospitals and health facilities, PIB said.

The Centre has extended all cooperation to the states, including a 24x7 control room functioning in the ministry of home affairs, which can be contacted at any time for any assistance by the states.

“Union Home Minister directed the senior officers to take every possible measure to ensure that people are safely evacuated and all essential services maintained, including health and oxygen facilities, power, telecommunications, drinking water etc. and that these are restored immediately in the event of damages caused to them.” PIB said.

The NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) has pre-positioned 50 teams which are equipped with boats, tree-cutters, telecom equipment etc and 15 additional teams are being airlifted for deployment in Gujarat.