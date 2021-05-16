Can you spot the rest of this girl in the image? Post may leave you confused

There are several photographs available on the Internet that can make one stop scrolling and take a closer look at it. This Reddit post showing a girl in a park is exactly that kind of optical illusion that you need to see today. We bet that you’ll be left totally confused at the picture.

“My daughter, where's the rest of her?! Ohh I see, do you?” reads the caption of the post. The photograph included in the share shows a girl standing in the middle of an open space. Strangely, only half of her can be seen. Can you spot the optical illusion?

Take a look at the picture:

Did you find it? If you’re still scrambling for an answer, then let us give you the hint. Take a closer look at the ‘wall’ in front of which the girl is standing.

Shared on May 6, the post has garnered over 68,900 upvotes and tons of reactions. From guessing the correct answer to being totally confused about the photograph, the comments sections proved that the optical illusion totally befuddled netizens.

“Great one Optical Illusion! I’ll admit I had to come to the comments for this one and still struggled a bit,” wrote a Reddit user. “Even after pointing it out, my brain still flip-flops between understanding and confusion,” commented another.

“At the very first look I thought the shadows are a dress and she's lying on the floor,” said a third.

Did you get confused by the illusion too?