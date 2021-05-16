Punjab extends Covid-19 curbs till May 31. Check what's allowed, what's not

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday ordered extension of all restrictions imposed to contain Covid-19 spread till May 31, with directions for strict enforcement of the curbs. The decision comes as the state continues to record a high positivity rate of 13.1 per cent for the last week and a case fatality rate at 2.4 per cent.

"While the restrictions so far had shown results, with some decline in day-on-day positivity and cases coming down from around 9000 to 6000 in this period, there was a need to extend the same in view of the high positivity of 13.1% as of the May 9-15 period, with CFR standing at 2.4," Singh said.

Appreciating the efforts of various departments in handling the Covid-19 situation in the state during the high-level meeting, Singh said, "The situation continues to be grim, leaving no scope for laxity." He also directed DGP Dinkar Gupta to ensure strict compliance to the curbs, without any deviation.

All you need to know about the curbs:

Not more than two people are allowed to travel in a car. Government offices to operate with 50 per cent capacity. All private offices to operate from home. Negative test report for coronavirus necessary to enter the state via any mode of transportation. All shops dealing with non-essential goods and services to remain closed. Shops dealing with essential items are exempt from the curbs. Gathering of not more than 10 people allowed for wedding functions and performing of rituals for last rites. Religious places to be closed after 6pm every day. As per the rules, there is an umbrella ban on all kinds of gatherings, including the ban on government functions, inaugurations, foundation stone laying ceremonies. Singh said that the DCs will continue to determine the opening of shops and enforce other curbs to check the spread of the virus, especially in rural areas. "They can also make suitable amendments based on local condition as long as these do not dilute the state’s overall restrictions," the chief minister said. Singh directed the district authorities to continue ensuring strict implementation of Covid appropriate behavior and regulating crowds in marketplaces and public transports.

Punjab on Saturday reported 216 deaths due to the virus, the sixth-highest in the country, according to the Union health ministry data.