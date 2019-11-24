News updates from Hindustan Times: First live-betting racket busted inside Eden Gardens stadium and all the latest news at this hour
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at 9 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
First live-betting racket busted inside Eden Gardens stadium
Kolkata Police on Saturday arrested five men running a live cricket-betting racket from inside the Eden Gardens stadium where the second day of test match between India and Bangladesh was in progress. Read more
Ajit Pawar’s statement false, no alliance with BJP: Sharad Pawar clarifies
NCP chief Sharad Pawar has said that his nephew’s statement is false, misleading and aimed at creating confusion and a false perception among people. Read more
Plane crashes into residential homes in Congo; at least 17 aboard dead
The aircraft crashed into residential homes near Goma’s airport in the North Kivu province. Black smoke rose from the plane, whose wreckage could be seen amid destroyed homes as dozens of men tried to help with the rescue efforts. Read more
Stalin opposes ‘militarisation’ of Lankan Tamil areas, urges PM Modi to raise issue
DMK president M K Stalin has opposed deployment of additional armed forces in the Tamil areas of Sri Lanka and requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take up the issue with the island nation’s newly elected President. Read more
‘Don’t care what India think’: PCB refutes doubts over Naseem Shah’s age
The 16-year-old fast bowler Naseem Shah stole the headlines when he made his debut in the first Test against Australia at Gabba in Brisbane this past week. Read more
Govinda, Jackie Shroff fined Rs 20,000 for promoting pain relief oil
A consumer court in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar has imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on actors Govinda and Jackie Shroff for endorsing a pain relief oil. The company producing the oil has also been find. Read more
Do you shake your head to remove water from ears? Study says don’t
Almost everyone comes across this situation when water gets trapped in the ear canal and all people do is try and remove it by one of the most used methods - shaking the head. Read more
Mud love: This couple’s unusual post wedding photo shoot is going viral
This photo shoot of a couple from Kerala is going viral on social media. The shoot done by Binu Seens wedding company is mud themed. Read more