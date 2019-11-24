Mud love: This couple’s unusual post wedding photo shoot is going viral

it-s-viral

Updated: Nov 24, 2019 17:36 IST

Post wedding photo shoots are quite a craze among new age couples. Donning different clothes and choosing exquisite locations, the shoots are laced with a lot of creativity. One such creative photo shoot of a couple from Kerala is going viral on social media. The shoot done by Binu Seens wedding company is mud themed.

Since couples always look for something memorable yet distinctive so the company came up with this unusual theme, said Binu Seens, owner of the company. “I chose this theme (mud love) since I always capture different styles of pictures. Mostly our clients expect romantic pictures that stay with their mind after a long time. Mud love post wedding theme is first time attempt in wedding photography industry. The photo is captured in the beauty of Kerala,” he told Hindustan Times.

Featuring Jose and Anisha, the mud photo shoot has gone viral. The photo shoot is different from the usual concepts. It features a muddy paddy field.

Check out the photo shoot:

Jose is a politician and Alisha is nurse in UK. The pictures were shared widely on social media and the Facebook post garnered almost 600 likes and over 300 shares.

“Proud of you dear friend Binu.Excellent photography,” wrote a Facebook user. “Different concept. amazing clicks,” wrote another.

What do you think of these innovative photos?