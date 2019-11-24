Ajit Pawar’s statement false, no alliance with BJP: Sharad Pawar clarifies

india

Reacting sharply to newly sworn-in deputy chief minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar’s claim that he is still a part of the Nationalist Congress Party and that the “NCP- BJP alliance” will provide a stable government in Maharashtra, NCP chief Sharad Pawar has said that his nephew’s statement is false, misleading and aimed at creating confusion and a false perception among people.

“There is no question of forming an alliance with @BJP4Maharashtra. NCP has unanimously decided to ally with @ShivSena & @INCMaharashtra to form the government. Shri Ajit Pawar’s statement is false and misleading in order to create confusion and false perception among the people,” Pawar said in a tweet on Sunday evening.

Earlier on Sunday, Ajit Pawar had said, that he is in the NCP and asserted that his uncle and party chief Sharad Pawar is “our” leader. “I am in the NCP and shall always be in the NCP and Sharad Pawar Saheb is our leader. Our BJP-NCP alliance shall provide a stable government in Maharashtra for the next five years which will work sincerely for the welfare of the state and its people,” Ajit Pawar had claimed on micro-blogging site Twitter.

“There is absolutely no need to worry, all is well. However, a little patience is required. Thank you very much for all your support,” he had tweeted.

There is no question of forming an alliance with @BJP4Maharashtra.

In a stunning political move early on Saturday morning, BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis had taken oath as the chief minister of Maharashtra for a second time with Ajit Pawar as his deputy. The NCP had removed Ajit Pawar as the leader of its legislature party, with the party chief saying that Ajit Pawar’s decision to align with the BJP was against the party line and completely his own. The party leadership also declared that any MLA who aligns with him is likely to face the anti-defection law.

“Pawar Saheb spoke to the legislators and told them that further strategy will be adopted depending on the Supreme Court’s judgment which will come on Monday. He said that in case of voting on a trust vote, we will defeat the motion. There will be a Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government in the state,” NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik reiterated. Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray was also present at the meeting.

Asked to react to Ajit Pawar’s tweet, Malik said, “I am not aware whether Ajit Pawar himself tweets or has appointed a company, he has agreed that Pawar Saheb is his leader. We want him to rectify his mistake.”

The Supreme Court on Sunday ordered the Centre to produce by Monday morning Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s letter to the BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis to form a government in the state.

A three-judge bench of the court also asked the central government to produce the letters of support by legislators submitted by Fadnavis to the governor.]

The court asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to produce the letter of the governor on Monday by 10.30 am. Mehta, in his turn, sought two days’ time, a request that was declined by the court, news agency PTI reported.