News updates from Hindustan Times: First special train ferrying UP migrants reaches Lucknow from Maharashtra’s Nashik and all the latest news

May 03, 2020

First special train ferrying UP migrants reaches Lucknow from Maharashtra’s Nashik

More than 800 migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh arrived in Lucknow in a special train from Maharashtra’s Nashik on Sunday morning amid ongoing Covid-19 lockdown. The 847 migrant workers travelled in the Indian Railway’s Shramik Special train and reached the state capital via Jhansi and Kanpur. Read more.

Colonel, Major among 5 killed in encounter in J&K’s Handwara; 2 terrorists shot dead

A colonel, one major and two soldiers of the Indian Army were killed along with a police officer during an operation to flush terrorists out of a house in Handwara in north Kashmir, sources said on Sunday.Two terrorists were also killed in the encounter that began around 3:30pm on Saturday in Chanjmulla area of Handwara. Read more.

Second economic stimulus package likely soon: CEA

The second economic stimulus package can be expected “very soon”, Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy V Subramanian said in an interview on Saturday, although he declined to put a time-frame or a magnitude to it. Read more.

Over 16k visited Tablighi Jamaat markaz in Delhi from March 13-24

At least 16,500 people visited Tablighi Jamaat’s headquarters in Nizamuddin around the time it emerged as a Covid-19 hotspot between March 13 and 24, according to a Delhi police report that an officer said has been compiled after the biggest exercise the force has ever undertaken. Read more.

An Olympian looks for opponents at home

To say that Vikas Krishan has a competitive bent of mind would be an understatement. The boxer cannot live without an adversary, but to his dismay the lockdown has left him with none. To tide over the situation, Krishan has found “opponents”, albeit on a different playing field, at home to keep the mind occupied. Read more.

Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni reaches Mumbai to be with mom Neetu Kapoor, brother Ranbir Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni reached Mumbai on Saturday night, two days after the veteran actor died of leukaemia, to be with her mother Neetu Kapoor and brother Ranbir Kapoor. She could not attend his funeral on Thursday as she did not get permission to fly down to Mumbai due to the restrictions of the nationwide lockdown. Read more.

World Laughter Day 2020: Why we must remember that laughter is indeed the best medicine

You’re watching your favourite comedy show from the 90s like ‘Friends’, ‘Seinfeld’, or ‘Hum Paanch’ and realise you’re not laughing alone. The simulated sounds of laughter in the background of the show tend to make you smile or laugh more often at the comedic punches. Read more.

How China’s loss can become India’s Covid-19 gain: PMEAC member explains

With the Covid-19 pandemic exacerbating the slowdown, in India and globally, Nilesh Shah, part-time member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) spoke to Hindustan Times’ Aditi Prasad about how the country can kick-start its economy once the threat of the virus dissipates. Apart from pushing for a cohesive boost involving fiscal and monetary stimuli, and foreign direct investment, Shah also pointed out how India can take advantage of the growing global discontent with China to attract manufacturers. Watch here.