News updates from Hindustan Times: Former PM Manmohan Singh among 16 MPs to remain absent in Parliament monsoon session and all the latest news

india

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 13:06 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other updates from Hindustan Times.

Parliament monsoon session: Former PM Manmohan Singh, 15 others to remain absent

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is among the Rajya Sabha MPs who have sought the Upper House’s permission to remain absent for a part of or the entire monsoon session. Read more

‘No infiltration reported along Indo-China border during last six months’: MHA in Rajya Sabha

The Union home ministry on Wednesday said in Parliament that no infiltration has been reported along the border with China in the last last six months. Read more

‘Investigate Karan Johar’s party video’: Politician files complaint with NCB against Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal and others

Former Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa, perhaps encouraged with the current conversation around Bollywood’s alleged drug abuse problem, has once again raked up Karan Johar’s house party video. Readmore

IPL 2020: Five penalty runs will stop teams from Mankading, says Muttiah Muralitharan

Without bowling, life is ‘boring’ for Muttiah Muralitharan. So at the slightest of excuses, cricket’s greatest spinner is found doing what he does best: befuddling batsmen. His recent outing came at a Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) training session, because there were “not as many net bowlers.” Read more

Study of cities reveals Delhi saved 3 days of commute time during Covid lockdown

In a study of how much time commuters in global cities saved between March and July, New Delhi has come out on top with 79 hours that would have otherwise been spent in getting from one location to another. Read more

Apple Watch 6, Watch SE, iPad Air, iPad 8th gen go official, check India prices here

Apple made a host of announcements late last evening through a virtual Apple Event. Unlike every other year, Apple did not announce a new iPhone lineup this September and unveiled four other devices instead - the Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, the 8th generation iPad and a new iPad Air. Read more

Vishwakarma Puja 2020: Significance, Date, Timing and Muhurat

Vishwakarma Jayanti, also known as Vishwakarma Puja, marks the birth of the Hindu god, Vishwakarma, who is believed to be the creator of the world, and is referred to as the divine architect. Read more

Covid-19: India hits 5 million, cases yet to peak; Sputnik V trials to begin

Hindustan Times’ National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of Covid-19 cases in India so far; country’s hotspots witnessing a rising curve; trials for Sputnik V to begin in india; scientist revives ‘lab-origin theory’; rise of cases in the national capital. Watch