News updates from Hindustan Times| Golden future awaits, says Amit Shah after Bodo Accord is signed and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 17:22 IST

Golden future awaits, says Amit Shah after Bodo Accord is signed

The government’s peace accord with all the factions of National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) and All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) will ensure a “golden future” for Assam and the Bodo people, said Union home minister Amit Shah.

‘Get it in writing from Shiv Sena’: Ashok Chavan on how Sonia Gandhi decided

Chavan, who is the PWD minister, said that the party president asked the state Congress leaders to get a written assurance from the Sena that MVA will work in line with the constitutional scheme.

Nissan confirms launch of compact SUV, rival to Brezza and Venue, in 2020

Nissan could have an eye on direct rivals such as Venue from Hyundai and Vitara Brezza from Maruti Suzuki in deciding the best way forward to corner some of the lucrative market share in the compact SUV segment.

India vs New Zealand: 8 overs, 52 runs, 1 six - No man of the match, yet, biggest difference between India and New Zealand

Wickets might not have come thick and fast for Bumrah, but his control and relentless pressure has allowed the other bowlers to prosper. The batsmen are aware of the threat, they are willing to play him with caution.

Lewis Carroll’s 188th birth anniversary: Interesting facts about the Alice in Wonderland creator

Thirty years after the publication of Alice in Wonderland, we remember the life of the noted English satirist, philosopher, poet, mathematician and photographer.

Bobby Deol dismisses nepotism as excuse of ‘complainers’: ‘Everybody likes to complain when they don’t get work’

Bobby Deol, the son of yesteryear superstar Dharmendra, feels that nepotism is just an excuse used by people who are not getting work.