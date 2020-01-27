e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / Bobby Deol dismisses nepotism as excuse of ‘complainers’: ‘Everybody likes to complain when they don’t get work’

Bobby Deol dismisses nepotism as excuse of ‘complainers’: ‘Everybody likes to complain when they don’t get work’

Bobby Deol, son of veteran actor Dharmendra and brother of actor Sunny Deol, said that people who do not get work complain about nepotism.

bollywood Updated: Jan 27, 2020 16:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Bobby Deol dismissed nepotism as an excuse of people who did not get work.
Bobby Deol dismissed nepotism as an excuse of people who did not get work.
         

Nepotism has been the buzzword in Bollywood, ever since Kangana Ranaut’s appearance on Koffee With Karan. Bobby Deol, the son of yesteryear superstar Dharmendra, feels that nepotism is just an excuse used by people who are not getting work.

In an interview with Times Now, Bobby explained his take on nepotism. “I think it’s just a new word that has become very popular. Everybody is a complainer; everybody likes to complain when they don’t get work. So, you find reasons for not getting work. The people who are not getting work are in majority, so people talk about nepotism. I didn’t have work for so many years but I never cried about it,” he said.

Bobby’s career went through a slump after he made, by his own admission, some questionable choices in the early 2000s. Salman Khan gave him a fresh lease of life, by offering him a pivotal role in Remo D’Souza’s Race 3, which released in 2018.

Also read: Salman Khan reveals he owes Rs 1.25 to a cycle mechanic

When Bobby was asked if it was important to be connected to remain relevant in Bollywood, he said, “I am not someone who [intentionally] makes connections. I get along well with almost anybody. That’s how I am. I feel I am connected to everybody. But does that mean you get work? (laughs) You just have to work hard; your work speaks for you. You have to make people take notice of you, that’s how you get work.”

 

Bobby, who turns 51 today (January 27), is ringing in his big day with son Aryaman in New York. The actor took to Instagram to share a birthday selfie and thank fans for their wishes. He wrote, “No better way to celebrate my 51st Birthday then with all of your warm wishes. I am so grateful for your unconditional love for my family and me.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
West Bengal becomes the 4th state to pass resolution against Citizenship Act
West Bengal becomes the 4th state to pass resolution against Citizenship Act
Popular Front of India funded anti-CAA protests, says ED note to MHA
Popular Front of India funded anti-CAA protests, says ED note to MHA
‘Get it in writing from Shiv Sena’: Ashok Chavan on how Sonia Gandhi decided
‘Get it in writing from Shiv Sena’: Ashok Chavan on how Sonia Gandhi decided
‘They called me panda, now they call me macho; was hurt when RCB dropped me’
‘They called me panda, now they call me macho; was hurt when RCB dropped me’
‘Nothing more urgent than this’: CJI on Delhi gang-rape convict’s plea
‘Nothing more urgent than this’: CJI on Delhi gang-rape convict’s plea
‘Out to karna hi hai, ab inko maaro bhi’: Akhtar on India pacers’ attitude
‘Out to karna hi hai, ab inko maaro bhi’: Akhtar on India pacers’ attitude
‘What is name of that bowler’: Jadeja, Manjrekar in another Twitter banter
‘What is name of that bowler’: Jadeja, Manjrekar in another Twitter banter
Mercedes with a bed: V-Class Marco Polo to be launched at Auto Expo 2020
Mercedes with a bed: V-Class Marco Polo to be launched at Auto Expo 2020
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news