Bobby Deol dismisses nepotism as excuse of ‘complainers’: ‘Everybody likes to complain when they don’t get work’

bollywood

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 16:50 IST

Nepotism has been the buzzword in Bollywood, ever since Kangana Ranaut’s appearance on Koffee With Karan. Bobby Deol, the son of yesteryear superstar Dharmendra, feels that nepotism is just an excuse used by people who are not getting work.

In an interview with Times Now, Bobby explained his take on nepotism. “I think it’s just a new word that has become very popular. Everybody is a complainer; everybody likes to complain when they don’t get work. So, you find reasons for not getting work. The people who are not getting work are in majority, so people talk about nepotism. I didn’t have work for so many years but I never cried about it,” he said.

Bobby’s career went through a slump after he made, by his own admission, some questionable choices in the early 2000s. Salman Khan gave him a fresh lease of life, by offering him a pivotal role in Remo D’Souza’s Race 3, which released in 2018.

Also read: Salman Khan reveals he owes Rs 1.25 to a cycle mechanic

When Bobby was asked if it was important to be connected to remain relevant in Bollywood, he said, “I am not someone who [intentionally] makes connections. I get along well with almost anybody. That’s how I am. I feel I am connected to everybody. But does that mean you get work? (laughs) You just have to work hard; your work speaks for you. You have to make people take notice of you, that’s how you get work.”

Bobby, who turns 51 today (January 27), is ringing in his big day with son Aryaman in New York. The actor took to Instagram to share a birthday selfie and thank fans for their wishes. He wrote, “No better way to celebrate my 51st Birthday then with all of your warm wishes. I am so grateful for your unconditional love for my family and me.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more