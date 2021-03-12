News updates from Hindustan Times: Google to aid in finding Covid-19 vaccination centres and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Covid-19 vaccination centres can now be found through Google
Google India on Friday announced that to aid the world's largest vaccination drive it will be providing accurate information regarding Covid-19 vaccination centres on Google Search, Maps and Google Assistant. Read more
‘Rain saved wildlife and trees’, says Similipal forest official who won hearts
Snehalata Dhal, the Odisha forest official whose dance in rain went viral said she was dousing the flames at Similipal biosphere reserve and started dancing in joy when the rain came pouring, saving the reserve’s wildlife and trees. Read more
India, China to ensure stability on LAC, call another meeting of commanders soon
India and China agreed on Friday to ensure stability in the Ladakh sector of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and convene another meeting of senior military commanders soon to take forward disengagement and de-escalation at friction points on the disputed border. Read more
'We dream of hosting 2048 Olympics': Delhi CM Kejriwal
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said it is his government's dream to host the 2048 Olympics, adding that he would approach the Central government and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) for it. Read more
It's breaking news': Parthiv Patel reacts after India pick KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan as openers for 1st T20I
India captain Virat Kohli sprang in a surprise at the toss when he declared the name of Team India’s openers for the first T20I against England in Ahmedabad. Read more
Twinkle Khanna's funny vacation photos with Akshay Kumar make Sikandar Kher ask, 'Are you beating him up regularly?'
Twinkle Khanna drew attention to the deceitful nature of social media, as she shared a hilarious ‘Instagram vs reality’ post, featuring Akshay Kumar. In the first picture, they were seen happily posing for the camera, while in the second, she could be seen smothering him. Read more
Post Alexi McCammond's racist tweet outcry, Ulta Beauty pauses Teen Vogue ads
A major advertiser at Teen Vogue, the retailer Ulta Beauty, has paused ad spending at the Conde Nast publication amid a growing outcry over anti-Asian tweets by the site's new editor in chief, Alexi McCammond. Read more
Uptick in Delhi Covid graph continues: 431 new cases, most in over 2 months
Understanding Kerala’s unique political economy
Medha Patkar lends support to Haridwar seer who is fasting to save River Ganga
- She also expressed displeasure over the government not adhering to directives of the Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal regarding ensuring sanctity –unhindered flow of sacred Ganga and conservation of ecology saying whether Ganga, Bhagirathi or Narmada every river needs to be saved.
Private bank staffer held for forging bank statements, salary papers
2 days after CM was replaced, BJP changes Uttarakhand unit chief
- The appointment of Kaushik, who is MLA from Haridwar in Garhwal region, will also push the party for changes to balance the equation between Kumaon and Garhwal. Bansidhar Bhagat hails from Kumaon. So at this juncture, both state BJP president and chief minister are from Garhwal.
Zoos on forest land to be considered ‘forestry activity’; experts flag concerns
Kerala High Court rejects govt’s plea to withdraw assembly violence case
- The House had witnessed ruckus in March 2015 after opposition LDF legislators prevented then Finance Minister K M Mani from presenting the state budget. Angry members snapped mikes, destroyed furniture and damaged lights in the melee and two legislators were later hospitalized.
SC seeks govt’s response to plea over CBI chief
Quad makes its first big move: Joint vaccine push
Jagan seeks Bharat Ratna for Tricolour’s designer
PM Modi flags off symbolic ‘Dandi March’ of freedom
Isro’s commercial arm to scale up ops with ₹10K-cr investment in five years
Zomato to cover medical bills of woman, legal cost of accused delivery person
After stormy start, House may function next week
‘Normal’ monsoon likely for 3rd year in row, say experts
