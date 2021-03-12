News updates from Hindustan Times: Google to aid in finding Covid-19 vaccination centres and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Covid-19 vaccination centres can now be found through Google

Google India on Friday announced that to aid the world's largest vaccination drive it will be providing accurate information regarding Covid-19 vaccination centres on Google Search, Maps and Google Assistant. Read more

‘Rain saved wildlife and trees’, says Similipal forest official who won hearts

Snehalata Dhal, the Odisha forest official whose dance in rain went viral said she was dousing the flames at Similipal biosphere reserve and started dancing in joy when the rain came pouring, saving the reserve’s wildlife and trees. Read more

India, China to ensure stability on LAC, call another meeting of commanders soon

India and China agreed on Friday to ensure stability in the Ladakh sector of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and convene another meeting of senior military commanders soon to take forward disengagement and de-escalation at friction points on the disputed border. Read more

'We dream of hosting 2048 Olympics': Delhi CM Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said it is his government's dream to host the 2048 Olympics, adding that he would approach the Central government and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) for it. Read more

It's breaking news': Parthiv Patel reacts after India pick KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan as openers for 1st T20I

India captain Virat Kohli sprang in a surprise at the toss when he declared the name of Team India’s openers for the first T20I against England in Ahmedabad. Read more

Twinkle Khanna's funny vacation photos with Akshay Kumar make Sikandar Kher ask, 'Are you beating him up regularly?'

Twinkle Khanna drew attention to the deceitful nature of social media, as she shared a hilarious ‘Instagram vs reality’ post, featuring Akshay Kumar. In the first picture, they were seen happily posing for the camera, while in the second, she could be seen smothering him. Read more

Post Alexi McCammond's racist tweet outcry, Ulta Beauty pauses Teen Vogue ads

A major advertiser at Teen Vogue, the retailer Ulta Beauty, has paused ad spending at the Conde Nast publication amid a growing outcry over anti-Asian tweets by the site's new editor in chief, Alexi McCammond. Read more