News updates from HT: Govt bus services in Tamil Nadu to resume at full scale from tomorrow and all the latest news

Covid-19: Govt bus services in Tamil Nadu to resume at full scale from tomorrow

Government bus services in Tamil Nadu will resume at “full scale” from Monday, Tamil daily Dina Thanthi has reported, two days after the state government, on July 2, further eased the state’s Covid-19 induced lockdown, allowing inter-district travel as a part of new relaxation measures. Read more

'Hindu-Muslim unity misleading because..' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said the concept of Hindu-Muslim unity is misleading because there is nothing to unite as they are no different. Read more

Sirisha was very fascinated with the sky: Astronaut Sirisha Bandla’s grandfather on her maiden voyage to space

Ragaiah Bandla, grandfather of India-born American astronaut Sirisha Bandla, expressed his happiness over the news of his granddaughter’s voyage to space along with Virgin Atlantic’s Richard Branson. Read more

Chinese astronauts conduct spacewalk

Two Chinese astronauts made the country’s first spacewalk in 13 years outside the core module of space station Tianhe on Sunday, elevating a camera and testing a 15-metre-long robotic arm. Read more

Taapsee Pannu on critics liking The Tomorrow War over Haseen Dillruba: 'Hollywood hai, sab chalta hai'

Actor Taapsee Pannu has been tweeting about the negative reviews received by her movie, Haseen Dillruba. The romantic thriller and Chris Pratt's action film The Tomorrow War both released on Friday, and Taapsee has said Hollywood releases are favoured by critics. Read more

'I can see talent': Indian Women's Cricket Team head coach Ramesh Powar names 'the find' of England series

The Indian women's cricket team came up short in the three-match One Day International series against England. India lost the first two ODIs to England but managed to win the third one due to a superior batting display by captain Mithali Raj. Read more

Watch | ‘Not like India-Pakistan…’: Sanjay Raut on meeting with BJP’s Ashish Shelar