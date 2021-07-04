Covid-19: Govt bus services in Tamil Nadu to resume at full scale from tomorrow

Government bus services in Tamil Nadu will resume at “full scale” from Monday, Tamil daily Dina Thanthi has reported, two days after the state government, on July 2, further eased the state’s Covid-19 induced lockdown, allowing inter-district travel as a part of new relaxation measures. On Friday, the Tamil Nadu government extended the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown by a week, with new relaxations scheduled to come into effect at 6am on July 5 and remain in force till 6am on July 12.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu lockdown extended by a week, e-pass for inter-district travel revoked

The private and public vehicle movement across Tamil Nadu has been facilitated by the government’s revocation of the e-pass or the e-registration for people travelling between various districts. The inter-district transport was till now allowed in Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kanchipuram and Chengalpet districts but was extended to 23 districts during the previous lockdown extension. Coimbatore, Erode, The Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai were among the districts where the inter-district travel ban was still in effect but has been withdrawn now after a decline in fresh Covid-19 infections in the respective districts.

As a result, government bus services will recommence at “full scale” from Monday. According to the government’s order, buses will operate at a passenger capacity of 50% but without air-conditioners. Additionally, standing passengers will not be allowed and transport corporation employees have been directed to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.

According to new order by chief minister MK Stalin, complete prohibition will continue in all districts on theatres, bars, swimming pools, social and political gatherings, recreational and cultural activities, sports events, schools and colleges, private bus services and international air travel (except for routes approved by the Union government).

Saturday’s health department bulletin showed that daily Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu declined further to 4,013 while 115 people lost their lives due to the viral disease. Also, 4,274 people were discharged following recovery and the number of active cases fell to 35,881. The state’s cumulative Covid-19 infection tally stood at 2,492,420, including 2,423,606 recoveries and a death toll of 32,933.