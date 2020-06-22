News updates from Hindustan Times: Govt to reduce import dependence by building local capacity and all the latest news

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 09:06 IST

Govt plans to cut import dependence by building local capacity

The government is working on a sectoral strategy to reduce import dependence by building local capacity, creating value chains and quickly attaining self-reliance in at least half-a-dozen areas ranging from footwear and furniture to technical textiles and medical equipment to electronics and defence production, people aware of the development said. Read more

Containment plan to door to door checks: How Delhi, Mumbai are fighting Covid-19

Authorities in Mumbai and Delhi have drawn up new plans to contain the outbreak of the pandemic as the number of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) have mounted in the past few days in the metros. Read more

Rare marine life sighted from Mahalaxmi shoreline

South Mumbai residents and a marine biologist have requested the state to protect areas around the Mahalaxmi Bay, as Coastal Road reclamation work has begun in the area. Read more

UP Police face a tough task to convince people over kanwar yatra

A day after the Uttar Pradesh government suspended the annual Kanwar Yatra in the wake of prevailing Covid-19 pandemic, officials in Meerut and Saharanpur regions — the two main pilgrimage centres of the yatra — said they have a tough task ahead to convey the decision of suspension of the yatra to devotees and convince them. Read more

Hundreds test positive for coronavirus at Tyson Foods plant in Arkansas

Tyson Foods is looking into reports that China’s customs agency has suspended poultry imports from a Tyson facility in the United States after coronavirus cases were confirmed among its employees. Read more

Not quite a home run in Europe

Bayern Munich’s run to the Bundesliga title winning all seven games since the restart seemed a walk in the park. That they extended their record run to an eighth German league title in a row, simply underlined their dominance at home. Read more

Apple to kick off WWDC 2020 today: All you need to know

Apple is back with yet another edition of its annual developers conference, WWDC 2020. However, this time around the company is hosting a virtual event instead of an on-ground event as it happens every year. Read more

Her, in your ear: Female podcasters on food, science, history and more

Why a column about women podcasters? Because most coverage of podcasts leaves them out almost entirely. On best-cast roundups, women make up barely a third of the entries. Read more

Happy birthday Vijay: 5 films that made him a box-office phenomenon

Tamil actor Vijay, who has been working for over two decades, is currently at the biggest high of his career so far with an unprecedented fan base and a slew of blockbuster films to his credit. In the last decade, Vijay truly established himself as one of the biggest stars of Tamil cinema. Read more

Watch| HT Salutes: Ulhasnagar resident who makes bird feeder out of waste products