News updates from Hindustan Times: Govt to take Aadhaar help for new farmers’ database and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 09:04 IST

Govt to take Aadhaar help for new farmers’ database

The Union government will use Aadhaar-based data generated from key farm-sector programmes such as PM-KISAN and soil health cards to build a new farmers’ database, which will give unprecedented insights into the rural economy and aid precise targeting of subsidies, two officials with knowledge of the matter said. Read more

Manohar Khattar to be sworn in for second term today

Manohar Lal Khattar is set to be sworn in for a second term as chief minister of Haryana on Sunday, this time as the head of a coalition government between his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the fledgling Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) of Dushyant Chautala, but efforts at cabinet formation look likely to drag on beyond Diwali in Maharashtra, where BJP ally Shiv Sena was still playing hardball. Read more

State poll results show voters want strong Opposition, says DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar, in an interview with Hindustan Times, spoke about his incarceration in connection with a money laundering case, the outcome of state elections in Maharashtra and Haryana, and his likely future role in the grand old party. Read more

How a vest is changing the way Team India trains

Lionel Messi wears it, so does Megan Rapinoe. Virat Kohli and Co put it on every time they practice, and every time they play a game. With the Tokyo Olympics less than a year away, the Indian hockey team is starting to reap its benefits too. At first glance, it looks like a sports bra that has crossed the gender barrier—both men and women athletes wear it. Read more

Akshay Kumar multi-starrer Housefull 4 maintains momentum ahead of Diwali, collects around Rs 37 cr

Housefull 4 box office: Akshay Kumar’s comedy film continued to remain steady on its second day. It has collected around Rs 37 crore in two days. Read more

Reclaiming public spaces at a personal cost | Opinion

For the average female commuter, public places in the city are often areas of isolation, anxiety, constant vigilance and possible violence. Delhi chief minister, Arvind Kejriwal, recently announced plans of revamping the streets in the city, introducing dedicated paths for cyclists. Read more

First Published: Oct 27, 2019 09:04 IST