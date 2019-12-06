News updates from Hindustan Times: I do not run away from responsibilities, says PM Modi at HTLS 2019 and all the latest news at this hour

india

I do not run away from responsibilities, says PM Modi at HT Leadership Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday outlined the steps that his government had taken to improve the lives of people, underscoring that many of these were a legacy of the past but he wasn’t someone who could keep them pending. “I do not run away from responsibilities,” PM Modi said delivering the inaugural address on the first day of the two-day 17th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

18 to 20 months before the economy recovers: Kumar Mangalam Birla at HTLS

Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, on Friday batted for a government stimulus for corporate India to boost a sagging economy and advocated a lower goods and services Tax (GST). “The government has taken many steps but we need a stronger fiscal stimulus. If GST is brought down to 15%, that would be a huge stimulus,” Birla said at the first day of the two-day 17th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

‘Whenever I am in trouble, I think about the sea’: Cdr Abhilash Tomy at HTLS 2019

Indian Navy’s Commander Abhilash Tomy wants to go back to the seas after spending 72 harrowing hours before rescue came during the Golden Globe Race last year. “I had fractured my spine and did not know if I would come out alive. But there is always tomorrow to look forward to,” Cdr Tomy said.

‘Justice done, can’t kill because you want to’: Mixed reactions to Telangana encounter

There have been mixed reactions to the killing in an encounter with police of the four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor in Telangana. Officials said the four men were shot dead around 3.30am under a bridge on the Bengaluru-Hyderabad national highway near Chattanpalli village in Shadnagar.

‘Not on my watch’: Fadnavis counters clean chit to Ajit Pawar in Vidarbha irrigation probe

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said that the clean chit given to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in the Vidarbha irrigation scam was not approved by him.

MPs get copy of citizenship bill ahead of introduction in Lok Sabha

A copy of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, or CAB, which seeks to fast-track the grant of Indian citizenship to religious minorities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, was distributed among members of Parliament on Friday morning for them to study it.

The Supreme Court on Friday directed Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (SEC) to conduct civic polls in the state, except in the newly-constituted nine districts. With the apex court partially clearing the decks for local body elections, the SEC stated it would release a new notification to conduct the polls.

RPF jawan risks life to save passenger from being run over by train at Thane station. Watch

In a show of courage and bravery, a railway police force (RPF) constable jumped on the railway tracks to rescue a man from being hit by an approaching train. In CCTV footage, a man clad in a white shirt could be seen jumping onto the railway tracks in a bid to cross-over to a parallel platform.

Cricket Australia wants India to play 2 D/N Tests in 2021

If things go as per plan, cricket fans might be able to see Australia and India engage in two day-night Tests in 2021. If that happens, India’s tour of Australia could become the first series ever to feature more than one pink-ball Test.

Panipat movie review: Arjun Kapoor-Kriti Sanon film is intriguing but tedious

Sitting down to watch an Ashutosh Gowarikar period drama, you know what to expect -- lavishly mounted sets, spectacular locations, larger-than-life characters and an extraordinary line-up of supporting cast. Panipat has all this in abundance.

