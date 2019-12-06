e-paper
RPF jawan risks life to save passenger from being run over by train at Thane station. Watch

In CCTV footage, a man clad in a white shirt could be seen jumping onto the railway tracks in a bid to cross-over to a parallel platform.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 06, 2019 11:56 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Thane
The image shows the RPF jawan saving the man’s life.
The image shows the RPF jawan saving the man’s life. (Twitter/ANI)
         

In a show of courage and bravery, a railway police force (RPF) constable jumped on the railway tracks to rescue a man from being hit by an approaching train.

In CCTV footage, a man clad in a white shirt could be seen jumping onto the railway tracks in a bid to cross-over to a parallel platform.

While he is about to get to the other platform, crossing through the railway tracks, a train comes up at the station.

Within seconds, the RPF official named Anil Kumar jumps on the tracks, hauls the man up the platform and then manages to step aside seconds away from being run over by a train.

A video of this brave act was shared on Twitter by news agency ANI.

While many applauded the RPF Constable’s bravery, there were those who tweeted that the passanger should be punished for trying to cross the tracks illegally.

More details of the incident are awaited.

Back in October, another RPF personnel was hailed as hero after he saved a passenger from falling off a moving train.

Also Read | Brave cops jump on tracks to save elderly man’s life in Mumbai

