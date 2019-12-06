RPF jawan risks life to save passenger from being run over by train at Thane station. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Dec 06, 2019 11:56 IST

In a show of courage and bravery, a railway police force (RPF) constable jumped on the railway tracks to rescue a man from being hit by an approaching train.

In CCTV footage, a man clad in a white shirt could be seen jumping onto the railway tracks in a bid to cross-over to a parallel platform.

While he is about to get to the other platform, crossing through the railway tracks, a train comes up at the station.

Within seconds, the RPF official named Anil Kumar jumps on the tracks, hauls the man up the platform and then manages to step aside seconds away from being run over by a train.

A video of this brave act was shared on Twitter by news agency ANI.

#WATCH: RPF Constable Anil Kr, deployed at Thane Railway Station, risked his life to save a man who was crossing the railway track while a train was coming towards him. Kumar jumped onto the track, hauled the man up the platform&then managed to jump out of the train's way.(03.12) pic.twitter.com/Y7sNucBzse — ANI (@ANI) 5 December 2019

While many applauded the RPF Constable’s bravery, there were those who tweeted that the passanger should be punished for trying to cross the tracks illegally.

Hats off to Mr. Anil Kr. pic.twitter.com/8hG0a1adA8 — True Indian (@NaiveBharat1) 6 December 2019

@RailMinIndia this is also an act of selflessness and devotion to duty, plz honour the constable and please mention his good work at the platform notice board which could motivate few people. — Puneet Tyagi🇮🇳 (@puneet89tyagi) 5 December 2019

The careless man should be given a tight slap and penalised. — Ironman (@Jinki_Boli) 5 December 2019

just great.. unbelievable — junior (@junior94088610) 6 December 2019

More details of the incident are awaited.

Back in October, another RPF personnel was hailed as hero after he saved a passenger from falling off a moving train.

Also Read | Brave cops jump on tracks to save elderly man’s life in Mumbai