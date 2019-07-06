Brave cops jump on tracks to save elderly man’s life in Mumbai

Two cops of Mumbai Security Force (MSF) are being hailed as heroes for their prompt action and bravery that resulted in saving a man’s life. A video, shared by Western Railway on Twitter, captures the incident recorded at the Mumbai Central railway station.

“Prompt & daring action by MSF staff Sh Manoj & Ashok, deployed with RPF saved life of a sr citizen who attempted suicide at Mumbai Central Station,” says the tweet posted along with the video. “His family expressed deep gratitude to them.”

In the clip, a man dressed in white suddenly steps down from the platform onto the railway tracks as other passengers wait for an approaching train. The elderly person is then seen sitting down on the tracks as the train moves closer.

Soon, passengers are seeing gesturing towards the man, asking him to move away from the tracks. He, however, doesn’t move. Seconds later, the two cops jump off the platform onto the tracks and move the man away. As the train stops, they safely pull him back onto the platform.

Prompt & daring action by MSF staff Sh Manoj & Ashok, deployed with RPF saved life of a sr citizen who attempted suicide at Mumbai Central Station. His family expressed deep gratitude to them.

Twitter is all praises for the cops and has hailed them as heroes. While some have applauded their courage, many have appreciated their prompt gesture. A few also expressed concerns about the elderly man.

Last year, in 2018, a constable from the Railway Police Force captured people’s attention when he saved a 30-year-old woman’s life at Mumbai Central station. Constable Amit Kumar rescued the woman who was being dragged towards the track when she tried to board a moving train.

First Published: Jul 06, 2019 18:19 IST