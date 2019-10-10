News updates from Hindustan Times: I-T department raids Karnataka ex-deputy CM and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 13:13 IST

Top news, analysis and opinion of the day curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

I-T dept raids Karnataka ex-deputy CM, Congress says it’s ‘mala fide’

The income tax department on Thursday conducted raids at former Karnataka deputy chief minister and senior Congress leader G Parameshwara’s house and a medical college owned by him. Taxmen also carried out raids at a medical college and hospital in Kolar owned by former Union minister R L Jalappa. Read the full story here

Mary Kom secures historic 8th world medal after reaching semifinal

Six-time World champion M C Mary Kom on Thursday secured an unprecedented eighth medal at the World Women’s Boxing Championship after advancing to (51kg) semifinals of the event at Ulan-Ude in Russia. The pugilist defeated Colombia’s Valencia Victoria via a unanimous 5-0 verdict to reach the final four. Read full story here

Rahul Gandhi pleads not guilty in defamation case before Surat court

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday appeared before a Surat court in a defamation case and pleaded not guilty. BJP MLA Purnesh Modi had filed a complaint against Gandhi for his remark “why all thieves share the Modi surname” during Lok Sabha elections campaign earlier this year. Read the full story here

Shiv Sena faces rebellion on Kalyan seat over BJP pact, 28 corporators quit

In a setback to the Shiv Sena, 28 corporators and 200 party workers have resigned after disagreement over the candidate for the Kalyan (East) constituency in the Maharashtra assembly polls.Under a seat-sharing agreement, BJP’s Ganpat Gaikwad is the National Democratic Alliance’s candidate in Kalyan (East). A section of Sena workers are unhappy over the seat going to the BJP and allege that Gaikwad has done little for the constituency. Read the full story here

Bala trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana has a really long bad hair day

After delivering hits like Badhaai Ho and Dream Girl, Ayushmann Khurrana has shared the first trailer for his next film, Bala. He plays a man suffering from premature balding who becomes a big butt of jokes among his people. Want to know more about the film? Read the full story here

Why Shiv Sena chose Worli for Aaditya Thackeray’s political debut |Opinion

The Worli Assembly constituency, one of the 10 constituencies in Mumbai, is in focus this election, with Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray making his political debut from here. This is the first time a member of the Thackeray family is contesting the elections. Why has Sena chosen this seat for the Thackeray scion? Read full story here

US mental health body invites Indian-American physician to serve on its advisory committee

Sampat Shivangi, an influential Indian-American community leader, has been invited to serve on the national advisory committee of a key health body dealing with mental health. Read full story here

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 13:12 IST