Income Tax dept raids ex-Karnataka deputy CM Parameshwara, Congress says it’s ‘mala fide’

india

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 11:38 IST

The income tax department on Thursday conducted raids at former Karnataka deputy chief minister and senior Congress leader G Parameshwara’s house and a medical college owned by him.

Taxmen also carried out raids on at a medical college and hospital in Kolar owned by former Union minister R L Jalappa.

“If raids are being conducted on the educational institutions I have no objection. Let them look at all the documents,” Parameshwara told reporters.

Former Karnataka CM and leader of opposition Siddaramaiah said the raids were “politically motivated”.

“The series of IT raids on @DrParameshwara, RL Jalappa & others, are politically motivated with malafide intention. They are only targeting @INCKarnataka leaders as they have failed to face us on policy & corruption issues. We won’t budge to any such tactics!!” Siddaramaiah tweeted.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 11:30 IST