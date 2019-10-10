e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 10, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 10, 2019

Income Tax dept raids ex-Karnataka deputy CM Parameshwara, Congress says it’s ‘mala fide’

Former Karnataka CM and leader of opposition Siddaramaiah said the raids were “politically motivated”.

india Updated: Oct 10, 2019 11:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Former Karnataka deputy chief minister G Parameshwara
Former Karnataka deputy chief minister G Parameshwara(Arijit Sen/HT Photo)
         

The income tax department on Thursday conducted raids at former Karnataka deputy chief minister and senior Congress leader G Parameshwara’s house and a medical college owned by him.

Taxmen also carried out raids on at a medical college and hospital in Kolar owned by former Union minister R L Jalappa.

“If raids are being conducted on the educational institutions I have no objection. Let them look at all the documents,” Parameshwara told reporters.

Former Karnataka CM and leader of opposition Siddaramaiah said the raids were “politically motivated”.

“The series of IT raids on @DrParameshwara, RL Jalappa & others, are politically motivated with malafide intention. They are only targeting @INCKarnataka leaders as they have failed to face us on policy & corruption issues. We won’t budge to any such tactics!!” Siddaramaiah tweeted.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 11:30 IST

tags
top news
I-T dept raids ex-Karnataka deputy CM, Congress says it’s ‘mala fide’
I-T dept raids ex-Karnataka deputy CM, Congress says it’s ‘mala fide’
Oct 10, 2019 11:38 IST
Shiv Sena faces rebellion on Kalyan seat over BJP pact, 28 corporators quit
Shiv Sena faces rebellion on Kalyan seat over BJP pact, 28 corporators quit
Oct 10, 2019 11:34 IST
Rahul Gandhi pleads not guilty in defamation case  
Rahul Gandhi pleads not guilty in defamation case  
Oct 10, 2019 11:40 IST
RSS affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch to protest against free trade pact
RSS affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch to protest against free trade pact
Oct 10, 2019 10:38 IST
‘Undue haste’: Vodafone Idea on Jio’s move to charge 6 paise/minute
‘Undue haste’: Vodafone Idea on Jio’s move to charge 6 paise/minute
Oct 10, 2019 11:38 IST
Umesh Yadav replaces Hanuma Vihari, Kohli reveals reason behind move
Umesh Yadav replaces Hanuma Vihari, Kohli reveals reason behind move
Oct 10, 2019 09:30 IST
5-month-old dies after being hit on head during fight between parents
5-month-old dies after being hit on head during fight between parents
Oct 10, 2019 08:11 IST
Why railway connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir is such a challenge
Why railway connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir is such a challenge
Oct 10, 2019 09:53 IST
trending topics
India vs South AfricaWar box office collectionWorld Mental Health DayOnePlus 7T Pro LaunchHappy Birthday RekhaThe Sky Is Pink celeb reviewKareena KapoorJammu and Kashmir
don't miss
latest news
India News