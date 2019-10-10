Mary Kom secures historic 8th world medal after reaching semifinal

other-sports

Six-time World champion M C Mary Kom on Thursday assured herself of an unprecedented eighth medal at the World Women’s Boxing Championship after advancing to (51kg) semifinals of the event at Ulan-Ude in Russia. The pugilist defeated Colombia’s Valencia Victoria via an unanimous 5-0 verdict to reach the final four.

With the win, Mary Kom improved her own record as the most successful boxer in the history of the tournament. Before the start of the tournament, she had six gold and a silver in her kitty in 48kg category. This is the first time the Manipuri boxer has secured a world medal in the 51kg category. She had finished a quarterfinalist in this division in the past.

Awaiting her in the semifinals on Saturday, after a rest day on Friday, is second-seeded Turk Busenaz Cakiroglu, who is the reigning European Championships and European Games gold-medallist. Cakiroglu defeated China’s Cai Zongju in her quarterfinal bout.

In a tactful performance, Mary Kom waited for her chances and defended sharply to ensure that Victoria’s plan to impress the judges by throwing in more punches didn’t yield results. The Indian’s huge reservoir of experience came in handy as she swung her right arm masterfully to connect well-placed hooks. Her straight punches were as effective and regularly pierced through Victoria’s reasonably strong defence.

The 36-year-old Mary Kom triumphed 5-0 against Thailand’s Jutamas Jitpong, a spunky boxer who kept the veteran on her toes with an aggressive approach but just didn’t connect enough, to reach the quarters. The third-seeded Indian, who got a bye in the opening round, spent the first three minutes getting a good measure of her opponent before taking control of the proceedings.

Mary Kom’s incredible career is also studded with an Olympic bronze medal (2012), five Asian titles, gold medals at the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games, besides numerous other international top finishes. This year alone, she won gold medals at the India Open in Guwahati and President’s Cup in Indonesia. She is also a sitting member of the Rajya Sabha.

