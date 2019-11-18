News updates from Hindustan Times: ‘In jail for 90 days,’ Chidambaram appeals for bail to CJI Bobde and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 13:01 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘In jail for 90 days’: Chidambaram appeals for bail to Chief Justice Bobde

Former finance minister P Chidambaram on Monday appealed to the Supreme Court against the high court rejecting his bail request last week. Chidambaram was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation from his house on August 21 in the INX Media case. Chidambaram was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a related money laundering case as well before he got bail in the CBI case on October 22. Read more.

Shooters sneak into party at California’s Fresno, open fire at crowd; 4 dead

At least four people were killed and six others injured in a mass shooting by “unknown suspects” who remain at large in California’s Fresno city, police said. Fresno police said that 10 people were shot on Sunday night in the backyard of a house on the 5300 block of East Lamona Avenue near Caesar Avenue, reports The Fresno Bee. Read more.

‘Want frank discussion on all matters’: PM Modi on Parliament’s winter session

“We want frank discussions on all matters. It is important that there should be quality debates, there should be dialogues and discussions, everyone should contribute to enrich the discussions in the Parliament,” Modi told reporters. Read more.

Time for hip waders: Venice sees record 3rd exceptional tide

Venice was hit Sunday by a record third exceptional tide in the same week while other parts of Italy struggled with a series of weather woes, from rain-swollen rivers to high winds to an out-of-season avalanche. Read more.

Here’s why Bella Hadid felt ‘more powerful’ in lingerie after walking ramp for Rihanna

Bella Hadid who recently walked the ramp for Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty show says she felt “more powerful” doing the show as compared to her previous Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show stints. Read more.

50 off 14 balls! Meghalaya batsman Abhay Negi creates history in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy - Watch

Meghalaya all-rounder Abhay Negi scripted history during their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy encounter against Mizoram on Sunday as he slammed a brilliant half century off just 14 deliveries. The 27-year-old dominated the opposition bowlers completely and in the process, he broke Robin Uthappa’s record of scoring the fastest half century in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy history. Read more.

Tanhaji poster: Kajol looks breathtaking as Savitribai Malusare, Ajay Devgn shares poster

Introducing her screen avatar, Ajay captioned the poster, “Savitribai Malusare - Tanhaji ke saahas ka sahara... aur unke bal ki shakti (Savitribai Malusare - The support of Tanhaji’s courage - the power of his strength.)” Kajol looks convincing in a simple sari, wearing a simple mangalsutra, a bindi on her forehead and the Maharashtrian nose ring. Read more.