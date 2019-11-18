e-paper
‘Want frank discussion on all matters’: PM Modi on Parliament’s winter session

The opposition is likely to counter the governmnet on the state of the economy and the detention of political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir.

india Updated: Nov 18, 2019 10:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PM Modi speaks to the media ahead of the Parliament Session.
PM Modi speaks to the media ahead of the Parliament Session. (HT Photo/Md. Zakir)
         

Ahead of the winter session of Parliament that begins today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is ready for frank discussions on all matters.

“We want frank discussions on all matters. It is important that there should be quality debates, there should be dialogues and discussions, everyone should contribute to enrich the discussions in the Parliament,” Modi told reporters.

The prime minister said the last session of Parliament was “phenomenal” due to the support of all MPs. “It [last Parliament session] is an achievement of not only the govt or the treasury bench but The entire Parliament,” he said.

The government plans to pass at least 30 bills in the winter session that starts today. There will be 20 sittings in this session which will end on December 13.

The opposition is likely to counter the government on the state of the economy and the detention of political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir.

