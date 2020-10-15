News updates from Hindustan Times: India approaches Pakistan court for release of four prisoners and all the latest news

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 16:59 IST

India approaches Pakistan court for release of four prisoners

The Indian mission in Pakistan has approached the Islamabad high court seeking the release of four Indian prisoners who were convicted by military courts and have completed their sentences. Read more

China Prez Xi Jinping pushes limits, not just with neighbours but at home too | Analysis

President Xi is expected to get the Communist Party of China’s (CPC) central committee to sign off on a new set of regulations that will let President Xi dictate the agenda for meetings of the party’s top panels. Read more

Covid-19 vaccine: Healthy young people may have to wait till 2022, says WHO

The wait for Covid-19 vaccine may get longer for young population who are in sound health, World Health Organization’s chief scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan has said at a social media event of WHO. Read more

IPL 2020: Underperforming Kings XI Punjab have task cut out against Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore

Kings XI Punjab’s only win of the campaign so far has come against Royal Challengers Bangalore, when the two teams had met in Dubai. KXIP were dominant with bat and ball in that match, but have failed to win any of their 5 matches since. Read more

Sania Mirza-Izhaan and Arjun Rampal-Arik’s awwdorable camaraderie rains cuteness alert on the Internet

Walk of fame: Sania Mirza’s son Izhaan Mirza Malik and Arjun Rampal’s toddler Arik Rampal are already stealing the thunder of their celebrity parents and these adorable pictures are all we need to brush aside mid-week blues. Read more

Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition launched in India at ₹13.75 lakh

Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition was officially launched in India at ₹13.75 lakh (ex showroom) on Thursday.Seltos Anniversary Edition is available in the HTX trim and celebrates the success of Kia’s debut product in the country which was first launched back in 2019.Read more

Amid Tanishq ad row people tweet stories of interfaith marriages. They’re beautiful

Amid the row, there were some who shared real life stories of interfaith couples. While some shared images, others crafted the beautiful stories through words. Read more

Watch | ‘Staying in denial won’t help’: Kejriwal on Javadekar’s Delhi pollution claim