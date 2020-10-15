Amid Tanishq ad row people tweet stories of interfaith marriages. They’re beautiful

it-s-viral

Jewellery brand Tanishq pulled their latest advertisement after receiving a huge backlash on social media. The ad was about a Muslim family celebrating a traditional South Indian baby shower for their daughter-in-law. People started trolling the jewellery brand and accused them of promoting “Love Jihad”. The brand took down the ad and issued a statement mentioning that the ad under their new “Ekatvam campaign” was meant to showcase the beauty of oneness. “We are deeply saddened with the inadvertent stirring of emotions and withdraw this film keeping in mind the hurt sentiments and well-being of our employees, partners and store staff,” they added in the statement.

Amid the row, however, there were some who shared real life stories of interfaith couples. While some shared images, others crafted the beautiful stories through words.

Here’s a Twitter user who shared two images from her own wedding:

This is for @TanishqJewelry and #bigots who called for #BoycottTanishq and have questioned "what if" religions were changed.

So here goes, my maiden name is Zara Farooqui and I am married to Nikhil Parwal @NikZar05 since 2016. And these are our wedding pics. #TanishqAd pic.twitter.com/PV2dQScFPJ — Zara Raj Parwal (@ZParwal) October 14, 2020

Sharing the now-deleted advertisement, here’s what another user of the mircro-blogging platform wrote:

I had an interfaith marriage. Married to a Muslim family. I felt accepted into their home just like this. #BringBackTheTanishqAd @TanishqJewelry pic.twitter.com/T5PeZ8Fu0i — athirasujatha (@athirasujatha) October 13, 2020

Actor-director Rasika Agashe who is married to actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub also shared a sweet image from her “godbharai” – baby shower.

Meri godbharai.. socha share kar dun.. and before crying out love jihad, lets learn about special marriage act.. pic.twitter.com/BUykrCriaC — rasika agashe (@rasikaagashe) October 14, 2020

There were many who also raised their voices in support of the brand and the advertisement, including business tycoon Harsh Goenka.

I was thinking of the #TanishqAd:



-Is the theme of film wrong?

-Is the withdrawal of film wrong?



Either point of view I take, I will be trolled.



And I realised it’s not Tanishq who is at fault, but the hate army in social media and the state of the polarised fractured society — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) October 15, 2020

Here are some other posts:

There's nthng wrong with #TanishqAd ad, it's thoughtful & sharing a beautiful msg.

It's the people mindset, wht is wrong..#stop making everything about religion.

Learn to love other aspect and be a little open to these beautiful ideas.Will make our country a happy place to live. — Saloni (@Saloni_01) October 14, 2020

Once upon a time. pic.twitter.com/U39wrvP2OW — Sanjay Sipahimalani (@SanSip) October 14, 2020

Released on October 9, the ad soon prompted the hashtag #BoycottTanishq and began trending on Twitter.

