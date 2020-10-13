‘Deeply saddened with inadvertent stirring of emotions,’ says Tanishq after withdrawing ad

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 23:34 IST

After withdrawing an advertisement that became the subject of relentless trolling on social media, jewellery brand Tanishq has released a statement over the incident. The ad, which featured an inter-faith baby shower, was targeted by many accusing the brand for promoting ‘love jihad’. The hashtag #BoycottTanishq also trended on Twitter on Monday.

Following the backlash, the brand took down the ad. The move has been a trending topic on Twitter throughout the day. The brand, a few hours ago, shared a statement on the matter.

“The idea behind the Ekatvam campaign is to celebrate the coming together of people from different walks of life, local communities and families during these challenging times and celebrate the beauty of oneness. This film has stimulated divergent and severe reactions, contrary to its very objective,” says the statement shared on the brand’s social media accounts.

“We are deeply saddened with the inadvertent stirring of emotions and withdraw this film keeping in mind the hurt sentiments and well being of our employees, partners and store staff,” it says further.

The statement has prompted varied reactions on Twitter.

The fact that you have withdrawn such a beautiful advertisement merely shows that your entire 'Ekatvam' campaign is nothing but a sham. Today, you've lost your shine, Tanishq. Shame! https://t.co/WzOvAhhJGH — AB (@a_bsays) October 13, 2020

Earlier, Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor posted a sharply worded tweet over the incident:

So Hindutva bigots have called for a boycott of ⁦@TanishqJewelry⁩ for highlighting Hindu-Muslim unity through this beautiful ad. If Hindu-Muslim "ekatvam" irks them so much, why don’t they boycott the longest surviving symbol of Hindu-Muslim unity in the world -- India? pic.twitter.com/cV0LpWzjda — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 13, 2020

Author Shobhaa De and business tycoon Harsh Goenka also shared their reactions to the ad:

Good for you @TanishqJewelry . If only we had more ads like this sensitive and brilliant one promoting love between different communities, India would be a far better place for all. Shame on trolls. #downwithbigotry — Shobhaa De (@DeShobhaa) October 12, 2020

What a lovely ad is being trolled. What’s happening to us? — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) October 12, 2020

The commercial, which was taken down, showed a Muslim family celebrating a traditional South Indian baby shower ceremony for their pregnant daughter-in-law.