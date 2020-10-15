Sania Mirza-Izhaan and Arjun Rampal-Arik’s awwdorable camaraderie rains cuteness alert on the Internet

sex-and-relationships

Nurturing their parent-son relationship this Thursday, Sania Mirza’s son Izhaan Mirza Malik and Arjun Rampal’s little munchkin Arik Rampal were seen raining cuteness alert on the Internet as they enjoyed their leisure walks with their respective alphas. The two kids are already stealing the thunder of their celebrity parents and their recent adorable pictures on the Internet are all fans need to brush aside the mid-week blues.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Bollywood actor had shared a picture with his toddler, both twinning in bare backs and a pair of black trousers with Arik’s diaper funnily peeping through the waist. Following his dad down the balcony, even Arik’s fists had an uncanny resemblance with the 47-year-old actor’s pose.

Flaunting a tattoo on his right shoulder, Arjun captioned the picture, “Mini me (sic).” Quick to respond, Arjun’s model-wife Gabriella Demetriades commented with a black heart and nerdy face emoji.

Gabriella Demetriades’ comment on Arjun Rampal’s picture of their son ( Instagram/rampal72 )

While the wholesome picture came as a stressbuster to our screen-sore eyes, Sania Mirza’s gushworthy camaraderie with son Izhaan came next. Seen walking hand-in-hand down a residential area, the Indian tennis legend and her soon-to-be two years old son were seen have a fashion moment in their own way.

Sania donned a black hoodie that sported white sprinkling patterns and a pair of matching Yoga pants. The tennis ace accessorized the look with a pair of reflectors and completed it with a pair of white sneakers.

Our dapper kiddo was too dressed in a sporty look and twinned with his mommy in a pair of white sneakers. His casual tee teamed with a pair of shorts and a green cap worn backwards, all amped up his cuteness quotient.

“Perfect afternoon walks with my ❤️ @izhaan.mirzamalik (sic),” read Sania’s caption.

Both Sania and Arjun are dotting parents to their sons and are often seen treating the Internet to their intimate family moments. If these two pictures are not the cutest ones on the Internet today, we wonder what else is.

