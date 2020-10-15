e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 15, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Sex and Relationship / Sania Mirza-Izhaan and Arjun Rampal-Arik’s awwdorable camaraderie rains cuteness alert on the Internet

Sania Mirza-Izhaan and Arjun Rampal-Arik’s awwdorable camaraderie rains cuteness alert on the Internet

Walk of fame: Sania Mirza’s son Izhaan Mirza Malik and Arjun Rampal’s toddler Arik Rampal are already stealing the thunder of their celebrity parents and these adorable pictures are all we need to brush aside mid-week blues

sex-and-relationships Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 16:02 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Sania Mirza-Izhaan and Arjun Rampal-Arik rain cuteness alert on the Internet
Sania Mirza-Izhaan and Arjun Rampal-Arik rain cuteness alert on the Internet(Instagram/mirzasaniar/rampal72)
         

Nurturing their parent-son relationship this Thursday, Sania Mirza’s son Izhaan Mirza Malik and Arjun Rampal’s little munchkin Arik Rampal were seen raining cuteness alert on the Internet as they enjoyed their leisure walks with their respective alphas. The two kids are already stealing the thunder of their celebrity parents and their recent adorable pictures on the Internet are all fans need to brush aside the mid-week blues.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Bollywood actor had shared a picture with his toddler, both twinning in bare backs and a pair of black trousers with Arik’s diaper funnily peeping through the waist. Following his dad down the balcony, even Arik’s fists had an uncanny resemblance with the 47-year-old actor’s pose.

Flaunting a tattoo on his right shoulder, Arjun captioned the picture, “Mini me (sic).” Quick to respond, Arjun’s model-wife Gabriella Demetriades commented with a black heart and nerdy face emoji.

 
View this post on Instagram

Mini me.

A post shared by Arjun (@rampal72) on

Gabriella Demetriades’ comment on Arjun Rampal’s picture of their son
Gabriella Demetriades’ comment on Arjun Rampal’s picture of their son ( Instagram/rampal72 )

While the wholesome picture came as a stressbuster to our screen-sore eyes, Sania Mirza’s gushworthy camaraderie with son Izhaan came next. Seen walking hand-in-hand down a residential area, the Indian tennis legend and her soon-to-be two years old son were seen have a fashion moment in their own way.

Sania donned a black hoodie that sported white sprinkling patterns and a pair of matching Yoga pants. The tennis ace accessorized the look with a pair of reflectors and completed it with a pair of white sneakers.

Our dapper kiddo was too dressed in a sporty look and twinned with his mommy in a pair of white sneakers. His casual tee teamed with a pair of shorts and a green cap worn backwards, all amped up his cuteness quotient.

“Perfect afternoon walks with my ❤️ @izhaan.mirzamalik (sic),” read Sania’s caption.

 

Both Sania and Arjun are dotting parents to their sons and are often seen treating the Internet to their intimate family moments. If these two pictures are not the cutest ones on the Internet today, we wonder what else is.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Xi Jinping pushes limits, not just with neighbours but at home too
Xi Jinping pushes limits, not just with neighbours but at home too
Healthy young people may have to wait till 2022 for Covid-19 vaccine: WHO
Healthy young people may have to wait till 2022 for Covid-19 vaccine: WHO
Sensex tanks 1,066 points, Nifty slips below 11,680
Sensex tanks 1,066 points, Nifty slips below 11,680
IAF team in France to review Rafale project as India prepares to induct more jets
IAF team in France to review Rafale project as India prepares to induct more jets
Nepal PM Oli sends a quiet message to India with a change in his cabinet
Nepal PM Oli sends a quiet message to India with a change in his cabinet
Oxford scientists develop 5-minute Covid-19 antigen test
Oxford scientists develop 5-minute Covid-19 antigen test
What did Delhi people do in last 15 days, Delhi minister asks Javadekar
What did Delhi people do in last 15 days, Delhi minister asks Javadekar
DC vs RR Review and RCB vs KXIP Preview on Battleground T20
DC vs RR Review and RCB vs KXIP Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallySushant Singh RajputBigg Boss 14Covid-19 casesLadakh stand-offIPL 2020 Live Score, DC vs RR

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sex and Relationships

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In