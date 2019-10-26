News updates from Hindustan Times: India, China coordinate patrolling of disputed area and all the latest news at this hour 

india

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 09:17 IST

India, China Coordinate patrolling of disputed area

India and China are for the first time patrolling Fish-Tail II, one of the 13 disputed areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in south-east Arunachal Pradesh, in coordination with each other in an attempt to build mutual confidence and maintain peace along the border, a senior official in the security establishment said on condition of anonymity. Read more.

Gopal Kanda: The man who wouldn’t be a kingmaker again

Gopal Kanda, the controversial Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP) legislator, will not be a part of the Haryana government after all. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has said it will form an alliance with Dushyant Chautala’s Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), which has 10 MLAs, to form a government in Haryana. Read more.

With impressive win, Aaditya Thackeray at centre of alliance talks in Maharashtra

Nine years after his political launch, Aaditya Thackeray, grandson of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, stood for elections — and won — from Mumbai’s Worli constituency. He is the first member of the Thackeray family to have contested an election. Read more.

Elon Musk says Tesla has finally made a ready-to-deploy solar roof

Almost three years after Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk unveiled solar roof shingles as part of his push to buy SolarCity, the automaker says it finally has a version of the tiles that it can mass produce. Read more.

No surgery for Jasprit Bumrah great news for India in busy season

In the middle of a bumper home season, the Indian cricket team was bolstered by news that pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah won’t be needing surgery for a stress fracture. Bumrah, out of action after the second Test against West Indies early September, had to consult an expert in England when he was diagnosed with a fracture in the lower back. Read more.

Housefull 4 box office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar’s film scores 2nd highest comedy opening ever; Saand Ki Aankh, Made in China falter

Housefull 4, starring Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh and many others, opened at around Rs 19 crore on Friday, as per early estimates. Read more.

First Published: Oct 26, 2019 09:17 IST