News updates from Hindustan Times: India Inc. has no excuse to underinvest anymore, Kohli reprimanded by ICC and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 21:21 IST

Time to talk is over, time to act now’: PM Modi at UN climate summit in New York

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, fresh from his mega ‘Howdy, Modi’ rally in Houston, addressed the UN Climate Summit in New York on Monday.

2 killed, 5 injured in a blast at scrap dealer’s house in Amritsar

Two people died and five others were injured in a blast that took place at a scrap dealer’s house in Amritsar’s Putlighar area.

‘You are not a star campaigner in US polls’: Congress on PM backing Trump

The Congress party has “reminded” Prime Minister Narendra Modi he was not the “star campaigner” in the US as it accused him of violating India’s foreign policy and interfering in another country’s election.

India Inc. has no excuse to underinvest anymore. It is time to take the plunge

The Indian economy has shown signs of a significant slowdown. Consumer spending is, over the long- term, driven by the investment appetite of companies in the economy. As companies make new investments, they signal to the market that new jobs will be created, leading to greater confidence, which leads to consumption.

Higher education: What is working, what is not | HT editorial

The All India Survey of Higher Education 2018-19 showcases key positive developments in the sector. Female enrolment has improved from 47.6% in 2017-18 to 48.6% in 2018-19.

Virat Kohli reprimanded by ICC for inappropriate physical contact during 3rd T20I

India captain Virat Kohli on Monday was reprimanded by the ICC after being found guilty of inappropriate physical contact with South Africa’s Beuran Hendricks in the 3rd T20I in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Apple Watch saves biker’s life after detecting fall. Viral post details how

An Apple Watch has been credited for saving a man’s life. In a post shared on Facebook, a Spokane, Washington resident has detailed how his father’s Apple Watch not only detected his fall during a biking trip but also alerted emergency services about the accident.

First Published: Sep 23, 2019 21:21 IST