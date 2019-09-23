‘Time to talk is over, time to act now’: PM Modi at UN climate summit in New York

india

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, fresh from his mega ‘Howdy, Modi’ rally in Houston, addressed the UN Climate Summit in New York on Monday.

The Prime Minister, who is an early speaker at this event, said the time is now to act against climate change.

“The time for talks is over. The time to act is now,” he said in his brief speech at the UN.

The PM underlined India’s efforts to fight climate change.

“We have provided clean cooking gas connections to millions of families. We have started ‘Jal Jeevan’ mission for water resource development, water conservation and rain water harvesting,” he said.

He also spoke of his recent decision to ban single use plastic and called for global awareness against single use of plastic.

“On India’s Independence Day this year, we called for a mass movement to have freedom from single use plastic. I hope that this will raise the awareness against the usage of singe use plastic, at a global level,” PM Modi said.

In the Climate Action Summit at UN headquarters, governments, private sector and civil society are demonstrating solutions to reduce emissions and build climate resilience and adaptation.

Ahead of the Climate Summit, the UN said that “the impacts of climate change are accelerating, but with urgent and transformative action, it is still possible to avert the most disastrous consequences by limiting global average temperature rise to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels”.

The event will be followed by another one on Universal Health Coverage, organised by the UN Secretary General.

