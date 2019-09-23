‘You are not a star campaigner in US polls’: Congress on PM backing Trump

india

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 17:35 IST

The Congress party has “reminded” Prime Minister Narendra Modi he was not the “star campaigner” in the US as it accused him of violating India’s foreign policy and interfering in another country’s election.

The comments were made by senior Congress leader Anand Sharma after the Prime Minister cheered for Donald Trump’s re-election at the mega ‘Howdy, Modi!’ address in Houston as the US president stood by his side.

The Prime Minister had used his ‘Abki Baar, Modi Sarkar’ campaign punchline for his ‘friend’ Donald Trump as ‘Abki baar, Trump Sarkar’.

In a series of tweets, Anand Sharma said Modi’s endorsement was “a singular disservice to the long-term strategic interests of India”.

“Mr Prime Minister, you have violated the time-honoured principle of Indian foreign policy of not interfering in the domestic elections of another country. This is a singular disservice to the long-term strategic interests of India,” Sharma posted after the ‘Howdy, Modi!’ event on Sunday night.

“Our relationship with the United States of America have throughout been bipartisan, vis-à-vis Republicans and Democrats. Your actively campaigning for Trump is a breach of both India and America as sovereign nations and democracies,” Congress’ senior spokesperson added.

“Reminding you that you are in the USA as our Prime Minister and not a star campaigner in US elections,” he said.

Donald Trump had joined the Prime Minister at the mega event in Houston, Texas as a “special gesture” to underscore the bond between the United States and India.

The Prime Minister had welcomed Trump, and the two leaders had embraced each other before walking together towards the stage for Sunday’s event. It was the first time that Trump and Modi shared a stage together.

Modi also took the bonhomie with Donald Trump further after the Howdy, Modi!’ event with tweets, underscoring the US president’s ‘respect towards India and the Indian diaspora’.

“Dear @POTUS @realDonaldTrump, your presence at #HowdyModi in Houston was a watershed moment in India-USA ties,” the Prime Minister posted.

“Since assuming office, you have been a steadfast friend of India and the Indian community. Your presence indicates your respect towards India and the Indian diaspora,” he tweeted.

First Published: Sep 23, 2019 17:16 IST