News updates from Hindustan Times: India’s Covid-19 recovery rate surges past 78%, one of the highest globally and all the latest news

india

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 21:12 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other updates from Hindustan Times.

India’s Covid-19 recovery rate surges past 78%, one of the highest globally: Govt

The government on Tuesday hailed India’s Covid-19 recovery rate, which stands at 78.28%, and said it was one of the highest in the world citing data from the Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus disease tracker. Read more

Ajit Doval walks out of SCO meet of NSAs over ‘fictitious’ Pak map that violates norms

India on Tuesday walked out of a virtual meeting of national security advisers of member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) after the Pakistani representative projected a map that inaccurately depicted the borders of the two countries. Read more

‘Unwanted references’: Pak rejects US-India statement asking it to act on terror

In response to a strong India-US joint statement asking it to stop allowing its territory to be used for launching terror attacks, Pakistan says ‘partner countries’, a reference to US, should refrain from one-sided positions. Read more

‘PM misled country on Chinese intrusions’: Rahul reacts to Rajnath’s LAC statement

The Congress on Tuesday questioned the absence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha when defence minister Rajnath Singh made a statement on the India-China border standoff and asked the government why is it shying away from a discussion in Parliament on the issue. Read more

Nikhil Dwivedi questions Kangana Ranaut’s attack on Bollywood, asks ‘why did you join the industry, stay on despite so many troubles’

Producer Nikhil Dwivedi and actor Kangana Ranaut exchanged words as she trained her guns at the film industry once again. He asked if Bollywood is so evil, why did the actor join it and stay on. Read more

‘Have heard Gilchrist say really good things’: AB de Villiers names batsman who has ‘a lot of similarities’ with him

De Villiers recently talked about the upcoming IPL 2020. The South African named a batsman who has a lot of similarities with him. Read more

Kartik Aaryan sweats it out during ‘midnight workout session’

Kartik Aaryan’s social media profiles are full of his post-workout pictures, which makes it hard not to be a fan of his lean body and taut muscles. Read more

Oppo Watch review: More than an Apple Watch clone

Oppo’s first smartwatch looks exactly like the Apple Watch but if you can get over the cringe, then you’ll notice that it actually looks really good. The Oppo Watch also comes with Wear OS and not ColorOS like the one launched in China. Read more

Bear sneaks up on man sleeping beside pool. Watch what happens

A man’s relaxing time by the pool turned into quite a scary experience. A shocking video shows a bear sneaking up on the man sleeping next to the pool. The video has grabbed the attention of netizens. Read more