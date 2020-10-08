News updates from Hindustan Times: India’s first coronavirus wave finally recedes and all the latest news

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 08:49 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion.

India’s first Covid-19 wave finally recedes

The first wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) appears to be receding for the first time across the country, with cases seeing a steady drop for three consecutive weeks now. Experts warn that with the festive season coming up, the curve may rise again if people let their guard down during the celebrations. Read more

PM Modi to handover 132K property deeds in landmark rural reform

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will, on Sunday, hand over physical copies of property titles of their homes and the surrounding areas they own (as opposed to the cultivated land) to around 132,000 land owners across 763 villages in a significant land ownership reform. Read more

US Election 2020: If Donald Trump tells us we should take it, I’m not taking vaccine, says Kamala Harris

Here are the top quotes from the only vice presidential debate between incumbent Mike Pence and his Democratic Party opponent Kamala Harris. Read more

IPL 2020: ‘Can’t stop theft till thieves repent, I can’t be police forever,’ R Ashwin talks about not Mankading Aaron Finch

Ravichandran Ashwin had divided the cricketing world when he ran Jos Buttler out for backing up too far without a warning in last year’s IPL, and this year, he grabbed the headlines after giving a warning to Aaron Finch for the same offence. Read more

Akshay Oberoi: ‘If I could, I would just be a stay-at-home dad. I love it’

Akshay Oberoi seems to have his hands full with multiple projects, releasing one after the other on OTT platforms. Born and brought up in the US, the actor is well aware of his good looks and consistently picks up roles to prove his acting prowess and versatility, in order to not be passed off as just a good looking face. Read more

Samsung Galaxy F41 to launch in India today, all you need to know

Samsung Galaxy F41 is scheduled to launch in India later today. Galaxy F41 is the first phone from Samsung’s new Galaxy F series. Samsung has been teasing its upcoming phone on Flipkart where it will be available. Readmore

MG Gloster luxury SUV launch today: Live and latest updates

MG is all set to officially launch Gloster SUV as its fourth offering in India in little over a year since the company made its India debut. Read more

Automatic door opens only for those wearing mask. Watch viral video

Masks are a necessity of the current times. It is a safety gear that one should always wear whenever they’re stepping outside their house. In other words, adding mask to their regular wardrobe is something that everyone should do. Time and again, various posts on social media also remind people about its importance. Read more

‘Blessing in disguise that I caught Coronavirus’: Donald Trump lauds Regeneron

US President Donald Trump has said that it was a blessing in disguise that he caught Coronavirus. Trump said that he was not feeling very well when he went in to the Walter Reed Medical Centre and then he was administered Regeneron which worked wonderfully for him. Watch