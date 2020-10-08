US Election 2020: If Donald Trump tells us we should take it, I’m not taking vaccine, says Kamala Harris

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 07:56 IST

United States Vice president Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris kicked off their first and only debate on Wednesday night in Salt Lake city, Utah — in what also marked the debut of an Indian origin person on the podium for the vice presidential debate. The debate is being moderated by USA Today’s Susan Page who said the format of the debate will include nine segments of 10 minutes in length, with time for questions to each candidate.

Here are the top quotes from Kamala Harris’ first debate

1. The American people have witnessed what is the greatest failure of any presidential administration in the history of our country. Whatever the vice president is claiming the administration has done, clearly it hasn’t worked, when you’re looking at over 210,000 dead bodies in our country

2. They knew what was happening (Coronavirus) and they didn’t tell you. They knew, and they covered it up. They said they didn’t tell you because the President wanted Americans to be calm. Now tell me, how calm you were when your children were sent back home.

3. We believe in transparency in disclosing both health and tax details. It will be good to know whom President Donald Trump owes money. Americans should know what is influencing his decisions.

4. Joe and I share a purpose of lifting up the American people. We were brought up by same values. It was best day in my life when I got a call from him.

5. Joe Biden believes the health of economy should be measured by the health of the American workers. But Donald Trump believed the economy should be measured by how rich people are. Joe will invest in innovation, education, clean energy, infrastructure. He believes in investing into the people of America.

6. Joe Biden will never raise the taxes. He has been very clear about that. Biden was responsible to bring America back from Recession.

7. If the public health professionals, if Dr Fauci, if the doctors tell us that we should take it, I will be the first in line to take it, absolutely. But if Donald Trump tells us we should take it, I’m not taking it

8. Donald Trump betrayed friendships and embraced the dictators of the world. Take for example, Russia.

9. Joe and I are particularly proud of the coalition we built around our campaign. Seven members of George W Bush’s cabinet are supporting our campaign. They are doing that because they know Joe Biden is fighting for integrity.