News updates from Hindustan Times: India to form clinical research collaborative on Covid-19 and all the latest news

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 13:05 IST

India to form clinical research collaborative on Covid-19

India Covid-19 Clinical Research Collaborative Network, a hospital-based clinical research initiative, is in the works to enhance the understanding of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). The move will help India-specific treatment protocols and push research and development in the field of drug development for the pandemic. Read more.

Covid-19: India eases hydroxychloroquine, paracetamol export restrictions

India has partially eased restrictions on the export of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine and paracetamol, cited by some as key to the fight against Covid-19, to fulfil existing orders and to meet the needs of neighbouring countries.Read more.

Will supply paracetamol, hydroxychloroquine to countries badly affected by Covid-19: MEA

India has said it will supply paracetamol and hydroxychloroquine to countries ‘particularly badly affected’ by the coronavirus pandemic even as US President Donald Trump warned of ‘retaliation’ if the Indian government did not allow the export of anti-malarial drugs. Read more.

2 FIRs against Tablighi workers for spreading disease in hospital, quarantine centre

Two criminal cases have been registered by Delhi Police against members of the Tablighi Jamaat for their conduct at quarantine centres in the national capital, a top Delhi Home Department official on Tuesday.In one case, the police filed an FIR against two Jamaat members, residents of Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki district, for defecating in front of their room at a Narela quarantine centre.Read more.

‘They were too scared,’ Michael Clarke on why Australian players ‘sucked up’ to Virat Kohli

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke believes the current Australian players “sucked up” to Virat Kohli and India so that their million dollar IPL deals could be protected. He went on to add that this led to Australian cricket becoming ‘soft’ which was never a good sign. Read more.

Haldi, Moringa, lime water: Here’s how Anushka Sharma boosts her immunity

The actor who is in self-isolation and self-quarantine along with husband, Indian cricket team captain, Virat Kohli keeps sharing her daily agenda with us, and the latest insight she has given us is how she boosts her immunity during the current coronavirus pandemic . Read more.

This ‘ghost’ is here to lift your ‘spirits’ amid lockdown blues. Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked all the citizens to light a candle or diya in solidarity against the dark times brought by the ongoing pandemic.And people answered to it will full co-operation and enthusiasm. But some people took this opportunity to show their creative side in rather quirky ways. Read more.

WhatsApp’s new limit on chat forwards to curb misinformation: All you need to know

WhatsApp is limiting frequently forwarded messages to one chat a time in attempts to curb the spread of Covid-19 misinformation. WhatsApp highlights frequently forwarded messages which have been shared five times or more. It is also working on a feature that lets users verify forwarded messages. Read more.