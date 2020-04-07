Haldi, Moringa, lime water: Here’s how Anushka Sharma boosts her immunity

fashion-and-trends

Sultan and Sanju actor Anushka Sharma has quite a wholesome Instagram feed, and it is always pleasant to see her post positive messages and tips with her fans. The actor who is in self-isolation and self-quarantine along with husband, Indian cricket team captain, Virat Kohli keeps sharing her daily agenda with us, and the latest insight she has given us is how she boosts her immunity during the current coronavirus pandemic that has taken over 65,000 lives around the world.

Anushka took to her Instagram stories to share her immunity-boosting tips, posting a picture of turmeric paste, the Pari actor wrote, “Boost your immunity, start the morning with Haldi”.

This was followed by another picture of a jug and a glass of lime water, “Next up - lemon water”, she wrote. And if you think that’s all, brace yourself, Anushka also has alkaline water, posting on her story she wrote, “Last thing on the immunity boost menu - alkaline water. That’s it! Over and Out.”

In another story Anushka also shared the food she eats to boost immunity, posting a picture of moringa leaves and rasam, the PK actor wrote, “Immunity boosting food” on the picture. Sharing a picture of her plate, Anushka revealed that she eats what looks like stir-fried moringa leaves and tamarind rasam made with tomato and garlic. Anushka believes these foods help boost immunity.

Other than food, Anushka has also shared pictures and posts of herself doing other activities including giving husband Virat Kohli a haircut. She most recently posted a photo of herself along with her parents and husband Virat playing Monopoly, she captioned it, “It’s from our primary caregivers - family that we learn how to tread the journey of life, how to walk, how to eat, how to socialize & then face the world. This forms our initial conditioning that has a lasting impact on us. In the world we inhabit today, there is a lot of uncertainty and I’m sure a lot of you have found that solace & sense of familiarity with your families.”

She added, “Stay at home to take care of everyone precious in your lives. And also make the most of these moments ... smile, laugh, share, show affection, clear mis-understandings, develop stronger/healthier bonds, discuss life and dreams and pray for a better tomorrow. We all have been moved deeply, we all have been affected deeply and hopefully, we will carry forward these lessons in the days to come. And hopefully, we have all conditioned ourselves to relook at the world we inhabited before all of this happened...”

Then referencing the game of Monopoly they played, she added cheekily, “P.S.: It was a super close game of Monopoly and the competitive side of everyone was out there. Any guesses who won??”

In a previous post with husband Virat and their pet dog, Anushka wrote thoughtfully, “Every dark cloud had a silver lining. And this time, while it may seem like the worst time and in so many ways it actually is, has also forcefully made us all stop and deal with things we might have been running away from because either we were ‘busy’ or it was convenient to say we were ‘busy’.”

She continued, “If this time is respected for what it is, it will enable more light to shine through. This time has also made us all realise what’s truly important. For me just having food, water and a roof over my head and the good health of my family seems MOST important. Everything else is a bonus that I bow my head in gratitude for. But, that which we call ‘basic’ is not so basic for everyone after looking at all the people who struggle for just those few things. My prayers with them and their families. May everyone be safe and secure. This time has surely made me more reflective.”

Counting her blessings, she continued, “This need to stay at home with your loved ones has been forced upon the entire world but there is a deep lesson for us all. There is a lesson to strive for work and life balance ( I’ve valued and strived for this dearly for many years now ), there is a lesson to devote more time in things that actually matter. Today, when I’m surrounded by all the blessings in my life, I just want to tell everyone how much compassion I feel for everyone who I see suffer. I want to help as many possible in the best of my abilities.”

“I feel pride in our resilience to be better human beings. I can instinctively feel this in and around me. We will all have our individual and subjective lessons from this time and hopefully, such lessons will continuously stay with us all,” she signed off.

