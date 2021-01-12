News updates from Hindustan Times: India to help neighbours with emergency Covid vaccine; commercial supplies later
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
India to help neighbours with emergency Covid vaccine; commercial supplies later
India will send a limited quantity of Covid-19 vaccines to neighbouring countries for “emergency use authorisation” under the grant-in-aid programme while commercial supplies will only take place after the vaccines get market authorisation. Read more
Hopeful for positive situation: Army chief expects talks to resolve border crisis with China
Indian Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane said on Tuesday he expected talks to lead to an amicable solution to the border crisis with China that flared last year after a scrap in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed. Read more
5.65 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to be transported on Day 1: Hardeep Puri
As the first batch of Covid-19 vaccines was sent to several cities across India from Pune's Serum Institute of India (SII) on Tuesday morning, Union civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted four carriers will operate nine flights to transport 5.65 million doses of Covishield. Read more
India vs Australia: 'He was not trying to change Rishabh Pant's guard mark,' Tim Paine defends Steve Smith
Australia captain Tim Paine on Tuesday defended Steve Smith and said the Aussie batsman was not trying to change Rishabh Pant's guard. Read more
Kim Sharma rocks bikini looks at BTown's favourite holiday destination, Maldives
From leopard prints to glitzy beach wear and recently a sultry black bikini, Mohabbatein-fame Kim Sharma is setting the Internet ablaze with her sizzling looks during her stay at Bollywood's favourite holiday destination, Maldives. Read more
Gullak Season 2 review: This middle class drama is as genuine as pure love
Gullak is not just a piggybank that serves as the resting place of random change you have lying around, but also a reservoir of stories of the household it resides in. Read more
BMW 220i M Sport launched in India at an introductory price of ₹41 lakh
BMW India has launched the 2 Series Gran Coupe in a new petrol variant in India today at an introductory price of ₹40.90 lakh. Read more
Man creates song out of the ‘gamla’ scene from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Watch
One of the top meme trends of 2020 undoubtedly was Rasode Mein Kaun Tha. Yashraj Mukhate, a sound engineer, turned a scene from the show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya into a song which many still can't stop humming. Read more
54.72 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses received till Tuesday afternoon: Centre
‘Will hold ground in Ladakh for as long as needed’: Gen Naravane on standoff
- Hindustan Times reported on Monday that the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has moved back at least 10,000 soldiers from depth areas in the Ladakh theatre to rear positions but the PLA’s frontline deployments remain unchanged.
EC, home secy discuss requirement of central forces for upcoming assembly polls
Nepalese PM’s comment on disputed areas sparks unease along Pithoragarh border
- The Pithoragarh District Magistrate said border patrolling agencies are on alert as always even as the border crossing points remain closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
JP Nadda holds meetings with Assam BJP leaders on assembly polls
Farmers reiterate they won't accept any committee formed by SC on farm laws
In Chhattisgarh, 3 doctors booked for negligence in operating on 5-year-old
- According to the complaint, Kevat, a labourer and resident of Belgari Basti locality, had taken his child to the district hospital on January 6 where Dr Panigrahi told him that the boy was suffering from hernia and advised a sonography.
'Khalistanis have infiltrated farmers' protest’, says Attorney General
Covishield, Covaxin tested on thousands, no doubts about safety: VK Paul
NIA files charge-sheet against doctor who joined ISIS
SC asks committee it formed on farm laws to hold first sitting within 10 days
Delhi Riots: Court grants bail to two accused
Three Naxals surrender in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district
Villagers in Uttarakhand ban ‘anti-farmer, pro-farm laws politicians’
- The banners came up a few days after Uttarakhand education minister Arvind Pandey had to face the anger of villagers while going to attend a programme on January 5.
US planned to back India in addressing issues like border dispute with China: Document
