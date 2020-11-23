News updates from Hindustan Times: ‘Is lockdown only solution?’: Delhi HC refuses to entertain plea seeking lockdown with immediate effect all the latest news

india

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 13:13 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Is lockdown only solution?’: Delhi HC refuses to hear plea amid Covid-19 surge

The Delhi High Court on Monday refused to entertain a petition seeking a lockdown in the national capital with immediate effect in view of the surging cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Read more

CBI raids residence of ex-Congress minister Roshan Baig arrested in IMA scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday raided the Bengaluru residence of former Congress minister Roshan Baig, who was arrested by the federal agency in connection with a Rs 2,500 crore ponzi scheme on Sunday. Read more

Astra-Oxford vaccine prevents average of 70% of Covid-19 cases

A Covid-19 vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca Plc prevented a majority of people from getting the disease but fell short of the high bar set by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc., according to initial results of a large trial. Read more

PM Modi inaugurates flats for MPs, lauds them for facilitating Parliament session even during pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday virtually inaugurated multi-storeyed flats for Members of Parliament (MPs) at Dr BD Marg in Delhi. A total of 76 flats have been developed from eight old bungalows, which were more than 80 years old, as was noted by a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Saturday. Read more

‘India have 3-4 players who could captain the team at any time’: David Warner on Virat Kohli missing Test series

While cricketing pundits have acknowledged Kohli’s decision to spend time with his family as the correct one, the fans continue to wonder if the Indian team can pose a challenge to the Australian team in Kohli’s absence. Read more

‘My biggest dream is growing old with you’: Justin Bieber’s wish on wife Hailey Bieber’s birthday is too mushy to miss

Beginning the week on a high dose of romance, Justin Bieber shared an awwdorable montage on wife Hailey Bieber’s birthday. As the American model turned 24 years old, the Canadian singer flooded the Internet with her alluring pictures. Read more

Cake or make up? Video showing woman’s head on a plate leaves netizens baffled. Watch

Several videos on the Internet showcase weird yet unique things that can easily perplex one. This Instagram video perfectly fits that category. After watching the video you may have to play it again just to believe it. Read more

How RSS adjusted to Vajpayee-Kaul partnership | On The Record

In the latest episode of On The Record, Hindustan Times’ Sunetra Choudhury speaks to author and political scientist Vinay Sitapati about his book ‘Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi’. Watch