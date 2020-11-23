‘My biggest dream is growing old with you’: Justin Bieber’s wish on wife Hailey Bieber’s birthday is too mushy to miss

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 12:12 IST

Beginning the week on a high dose of romance, Justin Bieber shared an awwdorable montage on wife Hailey Bieber’s birthday. As the American model turned 24 years old, the Canadian singer flooded the Internet with her alluring pictures, also featuring their intimate moments, along with a lovely romantic message that got over 5 million fans obsessed.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Baby-fame star shared a slew of Hailey’s glamorous pictures that winded up with a sneak-peek of their mushy moments. Justin gushed in the caption, “My eyes are 4 you. My heart is 4 you. My soul is 4 you. My love is 4 you. I am Home wherever you are. You are my safe place. I am completely and utterly obsessed with who you are. My biggest dream is growing old with you. I can’t believe you are mine forever. HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY (sic).”

The birthday wish took the Internet by storm and collected over 5.2 million likes while still going strong. Baldwin and Bieber briefly began dating in 2015 before splitting shortly after. They reconciled in 2018, have since married and are now living in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada. From sharing “pizza night” pictures to sharing skincare routine, the lovebirds keep fans hooked with their camaraderie.

Recently, Justin Bieber kickstarted the American Music Awards 2020 along with Shawn Mendes and the former’s performances on Holy, Lonely and Monster were an instant rage among fans.

Bieber shared his look from AMA 2020 as he returned to the stage and fans across the globe could not keep calm.

